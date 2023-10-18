University Research Committee accepting funding proposals for 2024-25

Emory’s University Research Committee (URC) announces the annual Request for Proposals (RFP) for funding to be used during the 2024-25 cycle.

The URC promotes rigorous and innovative scholarship in all academic disciplines to benefit the Emory community and beyond. The URC supports:

Early career faculty on their path toward research independence

More advanced faculty who wish to engage with novel questions that enhance their expertise

Teams of faculty who seek to transcend the boundaries of their respective disciplines and undertake transformative research

All regular, full-time Emory faculty, of all ranks, may apply. URC eligibility follows criteria for “full-time faculty” as defined within each school. Postdocs, fellows, adjuncts and part-time faculty are not eligible.

Proposals will be accepted for the following six categories of research and scholarly activity:

Arts: Visual and Performing

Biological and Health Sciences

Humanities

Interdisciplinary

Mathematics and Natural Sciences

Social Sciences

Each applicant may submit one proposal as principal investigator (PI), co-PI or investigator. Past URC awardees must wait three full URC funding cycles after their previous award’s completion date to apply for new URC funding.

Except for the Interdisciplinary category, award maximums are $30,000, and most URC proposals will have only one PI. Interdisciplinary proposals with two or more PIs may request up to $40,000 per award.

The Halle Institute for Global Research supports international research projects through the URC. Grantees in any URC category whose proposal includes a significant international component may receive the extra designation of being a URC - Halle Institute Global Research Award.

Proposals for each funding category must be submitted within Emory’s InfoReady grant application proposal system by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2024.

To apply, applicants should search for URC programs within InfoReady and ensure that the application is submitted to the URC funding program most directly related to the proposed work. Direct links to each funding category’s submission portal are provided within the full RFP.

Notification of awarded proposals is anticipated in late April 2024. The 2024-25 URC award period begins June 1, 2024, and ends May 31, 2025.

A URC information session will be offered on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at noon. Visit the URC website or email questions to the URC administrive support (urcappl@emory.edu) to learn more about URC’s programs.