Celebrate LGBT History Month with these events around Emory

LGBT History Month began Oct. 1 and runs through the end of the month, and there are a variety of events across Emory to celebrate the history of the LGBT community and build connections for the future.

From drag shows hosted by the Rose Library and Emory Pride to marching with Emory University and Emory Healthcare in the Atlanta Pride Parade, be sure to mark your calendars on both the Atlanta and Oxford campuses for can’t-miss events.

Say GAYTL: The Atlanta LGBTQ+ Historic Context Statement

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Oxford College, Williams Hall

Begin your celebrations of LGBT History Month on the Oxford College campus with a presentation by Charlie Paine, Martin Padgett and Eric Solomon of the nearly 400-page document. It has been reviewed by scholars and researchers to provide tangible evidence of structures and stories about LGBTQ+ histories in Atlanta.

Weekly Queer Grad Co-Working

Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 11 a.m., Cox Hall, Suite 324

The Office of LGBT Life welcomes graduate students in the new Cox Hall space to work together and support each other while building community.

LGBTeas

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m., Cox Hall, Suite 324

Join the Office of LGBT Life for their interactive program where students can find community through crafting, conversations and wellness activities.

This event is open to all students and no registration is required.

Comedy Night with Liz Glazer

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., Emory University School of Law, Classroom 1E

Sponsored by Jewish Law Students Association and Emory OUTlaw, Liz Glazer joins Emory for a night of comedy. As a law-professor-turned-comedian, Glazer’s material focuses on personal experiences as a lesbian, rabbi’s wife and former lawyer.

This event is open to all and registration is encouraged.

Rose Library Drag Show

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., Rose Library, 10th floor of Woodruff Library

Join drag queens in the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Book Library for the third annual Rose Library Drag Show. The show, which celebrates the library’s LGBTQ+ collections, is free and open to the public.

To learn more about LGBTQ+ collections in the Rose Library, visit the website.

Rainbow Thumb Queer Chat

Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m., Oxford College, Mural Room

Join OxPride and the Oxford College Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for a fun event featuring free desk plans to for students along with instructions on how to best take care for them and develop your rainbow thumb. Drop in for a roundtable discussion about education for LGBTQ awareness as well.

Register here for this student-only event.

Emory Law: Social Movements and the Politics of Law Symposium

Friday, Oct. 6, all day, Emory School of Law, Gambrell Hall and virtual

This hybrid symposium traces the life and legacy of Urvashi Vaid, an LGBT rights activist who advanced social justice initiatives through a variety of perspectives. Along with discussing her impactful work, panelists will offer suggestions for contemporary social justice advocacy.

Register for the tri-panel event.

Wonderful Wednesday Pride

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 12 p.m., Asbury Circle

Show your pride at Wonderful Wednesday! This week’s pride-themed tabling is an opportunity for all Emory students and various organizations to celebrate LGBT identities, students and histories.

Pride Shirt Makeovers

Thursday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m., Cox Hall, Suite 324

Get your pride shirt parade ready with The Office of LGBT Life. Join the DIY session to crop, chop and customize your Emory Pride shirt for the following weekend’s parade. To attend, you must be registered for the Atlanta Pride Parade.

Emory Pride Employee Network Pride Social

Thursday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m., SriThai at Emory Point

Kick off Atlanta Pride Weekend with your Emory Pride Employee Network colleagues. Members of the Emory LGBTQIA+ community and allies are welcome at SriThai for light bites, drinks and community.

Please RSVP for the Pride Social.

March with Emory in the Atlanta Pride Parade

Sunday, Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m., Jenkins Courtyard and Midtown Atlanta

Belonging and Community Justice Identity Spaces Opening Celebration

Celebrate LGBT History Month with your Emory peers in the Atlanta Pride Parade. Register by Monday, Oct. 9 , to secure your spot in the pre-parade Emory University breakfast at Jenkins Courtyard at Goizueta Business School, shuttles to the event and a t-shirt. Please note that, after you have marched in the parade, you must arrange your own transportation back to campus from the end of the parade route.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m., Cox Hall, third floor

Visit Cox Hall during this year’s Homecoming celebrations for the official ribbon cutting of the six new identity spaces (LGBT Life, Asian Student Center, Center for Women, Centro Latinx, Emory Black Student Union and Emory First). There will also be opportunities to tour the spaces and reflect on your experiences at the oral history station.

With Pride: Latinx Photographer Reynaldo Rivera

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Michael C. Carlos Museum, Ackerman Hall

Join Reynaldo Rivera for a discussion on his breathtaking black and white photography, which is featured in the “You Belong Here: Places, People, Purpose in Latinx Photography” exhibit on display now at the Michael C. Carlos Museum.

As part of the inaugural series “With Pride,” the Carlos will host Rivera to reflect on his processes and body of work, which features Mexican American queer, transgender and drag scenes of the 1980s and 1990s. This event is free and open to the public, with a Zoom option. The Carlos galleries will be open from 6 p.m.-7:30p.m. before the program begins.

Ace Student Coffee Hour

Friday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., Cox Hall, Suite 324

The Office of LGBT Life invites asexual and aromantic students to build community during their first Ace Student Coffee Hour. Swing by the new space on the third floor of Cox Hall to chat, drink coffee and get to know each other.

Emory Pride’s Annual Drag Show

Sunday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Emory Student Center, Multipurpose Room

Join Emory Pride and The Office of LGBT Life to celebrate one of the biggest queer events of the year. Students can spectate or show off their own skills on this night of food, fun and fabulousness.