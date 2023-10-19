Emory physics professor Laura Finzi named American Physical Society Fellow.

The American Physical Society has named Emory biophysicist Laura Finzi as one of its 2023 Fellows, a distinction given to researchers who have made significant contributions to the application of physics to science and technology and advanced physics through original research.

The APS honors only about half of a percent of its members with the Fellows distinction. Finzi’s recognition is for “pioneering work on magnetic tweezers to resolve the difference between full polymer elastic theory and the simplifying freely jointed chain model and to demonstrate the key role of DNA supercoiling in transcription regulation, and for using tethered particle motion to study genetic switches.”

She joins just nine fellows previously awarded to Emory faculty.

Stefan Boettcher, the chair of Emory’s physics department who was named an APS Fellow in 2018, says he and his colleagues are thrilled to see Finzi receive the “well-deserved” recognition.

“Not only are Laura’s pioneering studies on the mechanical properties of DNA a legend in the field, but the award also reflects her life-long commitment to top-notch research and mentoring,” Boettcher says. “She is a tremendous asset to the department and the university through her many collaborative efforts around campus as well as her dedication to enhancing diversity and equity in STEM generally.”

As a professor in the Department of Physics at Emory College of Arts and Sciences as well as a member of the chemistry and biomedical engineering graduate programs and the Winship Cancer Center, Finzi investigates the physical principles underlying the regulation of gene transcription using techniques that allow visualization and manipulation of single molecules.

“I am deeply honored by this award,” Finzi says.

In 2019, Finzi received a Major Research Instrumentation NSF grant to purchase a correlative optical tweezers and confocal microscope, called C-Trap. This facility is being leveraged in the new Center for Molecular Mechanobiology at Emory.

She also co-authored a 2022 paper that used atomic force microscopy to show how gene transcription navigates roadblocks from DNA proteins.

The insight moves researchers closer to understanding the role that gene transcription may play in diseases such as cancer as well as helping to design synthetic regulatory circuits to control gene expression.

The Biophysical Society has invited Finzi to speak at and chair a symposium, “The fluid versus gel nature of the genome,” at its 68th meeting in February in Philadelphia.

Finzi’s public work includes editing the special “Supercoiling in DNA-protein interactions” issue of Biophysical Review in 2016 and serving as a member of the Biophysical Society’s executive committee, program committee and council.

Now president-elect of the Emory College Senate and member of the group’s Executive Committee, Finzi is also the co-founder and co-chair of Women in Science at Emory (WISE) and serves as founding chair of the physics department’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.