Emory named one of Atlanta’s healthiest employers

Emory has been named one of Atlanta's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Representatives from Emory’s health and well-being, occupational health, EmWELL and faculty staff assistance programs received the award on behalf of both Emory University and Emory Healthcare during the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s annual awards ceremony.

Emory’s workplace health and well-being efforts were measured in a survey issued by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and its partner, Healthiest Employers, a data research company that collects, measures and compares corporate wellness data worldwide. They assess data in six key areas of health and well-being:

Culture and leadership commitment

Foundational components

Strategic planning

Communications and marketing

Programming and interventions

Reporting and analytics

“We are truly honored to receive this award,” says Farrah Spellman Williams, assistant vice president for well-being/health strategies. “Emory is committed to creating and sustaining a culture of employee well-being and this award is a testament to the fact that we are on the right track.”

The Healthy Emory initiative was established in 2013 to develop an inclusive approach to health promotion, well-being, recreation, fitness and healthy living across Emory. With a goal of creating easy access to programs and services for employees, their families and the community that Emory serves, the initiative has since grown to include popular employee well-being challenges like the Move More Challenge, Refresh from Stress and Sleep Better, Feel Better.

Healthy Emory envisions a community that is committed to creating and sustaining a culture of well-being, using its expertise in research, health care and higher education to engage, inspire and support each individual to live healthy and flourish. Healthy Emory offers programs and education focused on physical activity, healthy eating, weight management, stress and emotional health.

For more information about Healthy Emory, visit: Visit www.healthy.emory.edu.