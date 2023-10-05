Emory’s Candler School of Theology brings courses to a wider audience

Emory University’s Candler School of Theology aims to take theological education beyond its walls and beyond degree-seekers with community courses offered through The Candler Foundry, open to everyone from believers, to seekers, to those just curious about faith.

Members of the public can take master’s level courses with leading experts on a wide variety of topics in Scripture, theology, ethics and church leadership. Courses are offered online and in person at a variety of locations.

Desert Fathers and Mothers: Ancient Spirituality for a Modern Faith

Among the online courses and public lectures coming this fall:6:30-8 p.m.

Taught by The Rev. Brett Opalinski, assistant dean of Methodist studies at Candler, the course is an exploration of the stories, world and spirituality of early Christian teachers’ quest to live out the Gospel in real and meaningful ways.

Notes of Rest: Receiving Rest from Scripture and Black Music in Our Restless World

7-8:15 p.m.

For those who find themselves exhausted, the course is an exploration of God’s gift of rest through the lens of Scripture and Black music. Led by artist-theologian Julian Davis Reid, a Candler graduate and jazz musician, the course is adapted from the in-person experience Reid offers to churches and seminaries throughout North America. No musical or theological background is required, just a love of music and a desire to receive the gift of rest.

Finding Phoebe: What New Testament Women Were Really Like

7-8:15 p.m.

Taught by Susan E. Hylen, professor of New Testament at Candler, the course explores evidence of a very different historical picture of women in the New Testament times, who, contrary to popular belief, owned and managed property, and were sought out and praised as community leaders.

PUBLICations: Finding Phoebe (webinar)

12-1 p.m.

This webinar features Susan E. Hylen in a panel discussion on her book, “Finding Phoebe: What New Testament Women were Really Like.” Hylen, who is a professor of New Testament at Candler, will join panelists Jaime Clark-Soles, professor of New Testament at Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University; Nijay Gupta, professor of New Testament at Northern Seminary in Illinois; and Elizabeth Rogers, connection pastor at Classic City Church in Athens, Georgia.

Courses in the community are one of four initiatives of Candler Foundry, says director Ryan Bonfiglio, an associate professor in the practice of Old Testament. Candler Foundry also has a TED Talk-style speaker series, TheoEd, a certificate program called Foundations in Faith and Leadership, and a webinar series.

“We’re trying to make seminary an away game,” says Bonfiglio. “We typically think of seminary as a home game, where people come to us. Through The Foundry, we’re trying to bring seminary to where people already are—congregations and communities.”

Scholarships are available for Candler Foundry course fees; email candlerfoundry@emory.edu to learn more.

For more information, visit The Candler Foundry.