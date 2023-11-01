AI.Humanity adds 19 new faculty, launches AI ethics and policy hiring focus

Emory University’s AI.Humanity Initiative continues its upward trajectory in 2023, welcoming 19 new faculty members. So far, Emory has brought in 39 new faculty members as part of the initiative, and plans to support the hire of up to 60.

Aligned with its mission to shape the AI revolution to better human health, generate economic impact, and promote social justice, these new faculty appointments inject AI-related research and teaching into a diverse range of disciplines including liberal arts, health care, business, law and ethics.

“This extraordinary group represents some of the nation’s leading AI scholars,” says Ravi V. Bellamkonda, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “They join an existing community of faculty who are harnessing Emory’s multidisciplinary strengths to ensure ethical, effective use of technology to solve societal challenges. Together, they lead the way in understanding and applying AI to serve humanity and advance our world.”

Looking ahead to 2024, Emory’s AI.Humanity recruitment activities will concentrate on a targeted “cluster hire” in the areas of AI ethics, policy and regulation. The Office of the Provost will contribute support toward the appointment of five full-time faculty members and encourages joint hiring and collaboration across schools.

Specific areas of focus encompass, among others, algorithmic bias, data governance and privacy, the environmental implications of AI, ethical and legal obligations of AI developers and users, and the exploration of AI models and intellectual property.



For more information, contact Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Lanny S. Liebeskind.