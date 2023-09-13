Emory’s Office of Research names Alexis Faust as executive director of Science Gallery Atlanta

The Office of Research at Emory University has named Alexis Faust executive director of Science Gallery Atlanta. In this role, she will oversee strategic vision and development of gallery initiatives, including partnerships, community engagement and seasonal exhibitions.

“Science Gallery Atlanta has established itself as a premier destination for using art and science to provoke curiosity and action around important social issues,” says Faust, who started Sept. 1. “I am thrilled to join the Science Gallery network and look forward to enhancing our role in the Emory and greater Atlanta communities.”

Previously, Faust spent eight years as executive director of Aullwood Audubon, a center of the National Audubon Society, where she managed operations for programs and activities across the center’s nature center, educational facilities and conservation farm. Her experience leading environmental and science programs also includes a tenure as president and CEO of Taltree Arboretum & Gardens in Valparaiso, Indiana, and more than 10 years as executive director of the University of Arizona Science Center.

“Alexis brings deep knowledge and experience to the executive director role,” saysDeb Bruner, Emory’s senior vice president for research. “Her passion for bringing together art and science will enable Science Gallery Atlanta to continue to engage the hearts and minds of people in communities across Atlanta and around the world.”

Faust’s tenure as executive director begins as the JUSTICE exhibition nears its conclusion on Sept. 30. Since its opening to the public earlier this year on March 30, JUSTICE exhibits, programs and contributors have examined the relationships between individuals and the systems that impact their lives.

Looking ahead, Faust will play a key role in THERMAL, the theme of the 2024 Science Gallery Atlanta exhibition. THERMAL will explore the collective role we play in impacting our evolving global and local climates and our responsibility in directing the future of the Earth’s tangible and intangible resources. Submissions for THERMAL will be accepted through Sept. 15, with the exhibition tentatively scheduled to open in March 2024.

About Science Gallery Atlanta and the Science Gallery Network

Through multidisciplinary collaborations between visual, performance and media arts and fields ranging from public health, biology, theology, physics, sociology, economics and beyond, Science Gallery Atlanta at Emory University seeks to explore universal themes that impact our communities right here in Atlanta and, through our work, inform global discourse.

The Science Gallery Network is an international collaboration of leading universities dedicated to public engagement through interdisciplinary art-science initiatives. The network seeks to change the world through youth-led perspectives, igniting conversations and collaborations to support young people to find connection, hope and agency through curiosity and creativity. Science Gallery enables a truly global learning experience for university faculty, students and researchers and the local community.

Science Gallery International is the non-profit, charitable organization catalyzing the growth of the entire network, providing expertise, services, tools and resources required to sustain and elevate this unique international collaboration.

The Science Gallery Network currently has locations in Atlanta, Bengaluru, Berlin, Dublin, London, Melbourne and Monterrey.