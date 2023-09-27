11 things to do at Emory in October

Fall is in full swing on Emory’s Atlanta and Oxford campuses, with a variety of activities to immerse yourself in, from arts and culture to multiple celebrations and Homecoming, which is quickly approaching. We’ve gathered a short list highlighting some events, but be sure to check out the main calendar for many more activities to enjoy.

1. Join in both Diversity Week and EmoryThanks Week with events Oct. 2-6.

The first week of October brings plenty of activities to immerse yourself in understanding and gratitude. As a part of National Diversity Week, Emory will host many events to celebrate the range of identities on Emory’s campus and create a sense of belonging. Kicking off with the keynote address by Traevena Byrd on Monday, Oct. 2, at 12 p.m., and following with many more events through Friday, Oct. 6, there are many ways to be a part of this special week.

In the midst of celebrating the diversity of Emory’s campus, make time to let donors know how their contributions have made a positive difference in your Emory experience. Stop by an EmoryThanks station Oct. 2-6 to express your gratitude to donors through thank you notes, photos and videos. There are opportunities to demonstrate your appreciation on both the Atlanta and Oxford campuses.

2. Learn about sustainable food – and eat some, too.

There are plenty of chances to visit the Emory Farmers Market in October and stock up on local, sustainable products. Visit McDonough Plaza on Oct. 3, 17, 24 and 31 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. to get your fill of baked goods, produce, fresh honey, coffee and more.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, you can also learn about the importance of sustainable food while you shop for it at the Farmers Market. Visit the Sustainable Food Fair at Asbury Circle at 11:30 a.m. to learn about sustainable food at Emory, in Atlanta and elsewhere. There will be performances, free food samples and community centered around promoting sustainable food practices and businesses.

3. Connect with resources for safety, health and well-being.

National Preparedness Month may have ended in September, but you can still learn about resources to support personal safety, the community’s safety and Emory’s community resilience. Stop by the annual Emory Campus Safety Fair on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. to browse the various resources available to the Emory community from more than 20 internal and external organizations for safety, health and well-being.

4. Support cancer research and join the Emory community in the Winship 5K.

Join the fight to prevent, treat and cure cancer on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 a.m. The Winship 5K Walk/Run is a family-friendly event that begins and ends on the Emory campus and winds for 3.1 miles through the surrounding Druid Hills neighborhood. Participation directly funds research and novel approaches against cancer.

Can’t get to campus on Oct. 7? You can also participate in the Winship 5K wherever you are. Just select the virtual option when you register, and your materials will be delivered to you.

5. Celebrate the stories and voices of Emory’s AAPI community.

On Oct. 12-13, Emory’s Atlanta and Oxford campuses will host the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Teach-In, an opportunity to engage with issues impacting the AAPI community and take the next steps in supporting them. Along with panel discussions and student presentations, a keynote address by speaker Catherine Ceniza Choy will be held at the Atlanta campus. Register to join the in-person or virtual keynote address on Friday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m.

6. Show your pride in the Atlanta Pride Parade.

Atlanta’s Pride Parade is Sunday, Oct. 15, and you can march with Emory community members. Register by Monday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m. to secure your spot at the pre-parade breakfast at the Jenkins Courtyard at Goizueta Business School and a seat on an Emory shuttle from campus to the event. Registration also reserves a shirt for you to wear during the march. It is important to note that there will be no transportation from the end of the parade back to campus so participants must arrange their own transportation.

7. Enjoy a delightful evening of music with Georgia native Timothy Miller.

Timothy Miller, tenor and native of Augusta, Georgia, is bringing his impeccable singing skills to Williams Hall Auditorium at Oxford College on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. You might recognize him — or his voice — from his renditions of “God Bless America” during the Atlanta Braves home games. Join Miller and The Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta for a performance that is sure to be stirring and exciting.

8. Celebrate Emory’s Homecoming, Oct. 18-22.

Immerse yourself in heart and soul of Emory with a range of activities for Homecoming 2023. On Saturday, Oct. 21, don’t miss the Food and Music Festival on the Quad, with performances from Chelsea Cutler, Bryce Vine, Anees, Yacht Rock Schooner and more, as well as food trucks, family-friendly activities and the Homecoming Parade.

Don’t forget to celebrate the grand openings of several new spaces during the festivities. Both the Emory Interfaith Center and the Belonging and Community Justice identity spaces will be dedicated on Saturday, although they are both already open and welcoming students to learn more about and connect with various identities across campus.

Be sure to look at the full list of events for Homecoming 2023 so you don’t miss any of the action.

9. Enjoy a theater night at Oxford College.

From Thursday, Oct. 19-Saturday, Oct. 21, OxTheatre presents the sci-fi commedy “Snowflakes, or Rare White People” at Tarbutton Theater. Join the student-led production and dive into 23rd century Nueva New York, where the white American population is federally protected due to decreasing numbers. When two of the last remaining members are freed from their living exhibit in the Museum of Natural History, society reckons with their return. Purchase tickets on the OxTheatre Box Office website.

10. Engage with Latinx photography and LGBTQIA history at the Carlos Museum.

Immerse yourself even deeper in the new “You Belong Here: Place, People, and Purpose in Latinx Photography” exhibit at the Carlos Museum during an evening with photographer Reynaldo Rivera on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Known for capturing Mexican American LGBTQIA spaces of the 1980s and 1990s, Rivera will discuss his art as a photographer, the methods he employs and the changes in his subjects and field. The program is free and open to the public, and the Carlos Museum galleries will be open beginning at 6 p.m.

11. Make your own clay mug alongside a ceramic artist.

Mugs and other drinking vessels can last for thousands of years. Take a spin around the Carlos Museum and see for yourself the artifacts that date back to the 4th century BCE with the Student Studio program on Friday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. Emory students have the chance to make their own clay mug with ceramic artist Ana Vizurraga (though, there’s no promise it will last centuries).

The program is free to Emory students and sponsored by the Carlos Museum and the Art History Department.