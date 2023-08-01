Emory School of Nursing names Choi assistant dean of education systems science

The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University has named Ikseon (Ike) Choi, PhD, assistant dean of education systems science, effective August 1.

In this role, Choi will enhance the application of data science to nursing education and develop models to secure external funding for research education programs. Specifically, he will work to advance the school’s nursing education practices with state-of-the-art technologies, learning theories, and data-driven teaching practices.

Choi will also continue his research, which applies artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and biosensing technology to instructional innovations that enhance human learning and performance. He will be part of Emory’s AI.Humanity initiative, which supports values-based AI scholarship through faculty hiring, community-building, and campus-wide educational opportunities.

Choi comes to Emory from the University of Georgia, where he has been a professor of learning, design, and technology. On the UGA faculty for 20 years, he has been a faculty fellow for the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and founding director of the Case-Based e-Learning Research Group. He is also a founding faculty member of Research and Innovation in Learning, an interdisciplinary research laboratory bringing educational innovation to universal challenges.

Choi holds a Ph.D. in instructional systems from Penn State University and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Chung-Ang University in Seoul, South Korea. His areas of expertise include real-world problem-solving, case-based e-learning, cognitive task analysis, program evaluation, and authentic learning mediated by virtual reality. He is the author of the new book, "Case-based e-Learning Design for Real-World Problem Solving: Three Principles and Seven Strategies," to be published in 2024.

“Data science is vitally important to the field of nursing,” says Linda McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FRCN, dean of the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. “Nurses use data every day, and it is key to advancing the health of patients. Nursing schools must pursue scholarship in this arena, and Dr. Choi is perfectly positioned to help us continue this trajectory. We are delighted that he is joining our faculty."

About the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

As one of the nation's top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Home to the No. 1 master's, No. 2 BSN, and No. 6 DNP programs nationwide, the school has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League of Nursing. The school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact the world's health and well-being. Learn more at nursing.emory.edu.