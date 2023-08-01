Emory University, Emory Healthcare among best employers for women

Aug. 1, 2023

Media Contact
Rachel Smith
Emory gate

For the sixth year in a row, Forbes lists Emory University and Emory Healthcare among America’s Best Employers for Women.

The magazine, in partnership with Statista, surveyed more than 40,000 women at companies with at least 1,000 employees on topics including pay equity, professional development, parental-leave policies and whether they would recommend their company to a friend or family member. Their answers were compared to those of 20,000 men to assess any significant differences in workplace perception. The 400 companies with the highest scores made the list.

The rankings, which were released July 25, lists Emory Healthcare at #117 and Emory University at #139.

This year, Forbes also included Emory University and Emory Healthcare on its list of America’s Best Employers For New Grads. Emory University was also ranked among Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

Tags

Recent News