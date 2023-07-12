Emory nursing faculty member to lead world's largest specialty nursing organization

Emory University nursing faculty member Jennifer Adamski, DNP, ACNP-BC, CCRN, FCCM, is the new president-elect of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, the world’s largest specialty nursing organization. She began her term on July 1.

Adamski is an associate professor and program director of the adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner program at Emory’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. She is also a critical care acute care nurse practitioner for the Critical Care Flight team at Cleveland Clinic, the first in the nation to have a nurse practitioner-managed flight team.

Adamski will serve a one-year term as president-elect, followed by a one-year term as the 55th president of the organization from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

With 200 chapters and 130,000 members, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence through educational opportunities, scholarships, certifications, conferences, and recognition programs.

Adamski has served on the AACN Board of Directors for the 2019-2022 term and the organization’s Certification Board of Directors for 2020-2023.

Adamski is an expert critical care clinician and educator with 20 years of experience and serves as an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) expert witness for trauma and critical care. She has led clinical operations as a director of advanced practice and serves as an independent consultant for APRN model development nationally. She is a past APRN representative to the Georgia Board of Nursing and has held leadership roles in the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, and the Society of Trauma Nurses.

Her areas of research include trauma prevention and system development, rapid response teams, and critical care/trauma advances in hemorrhagic shock. She has lectured locally, nationally and internationally on the critical care nurse practitioner model, trauma resuscitation, and management and has received numerous awards for clinical practice, education, and leadership, including the March of Dimes Critical Care Nurse of the Year Award. She was inducted into the American College of Critical Care Medicine as a Fellow in January 2021.