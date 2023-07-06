Emory physicians represented well in Atlanta magazine’s 2023 ‘Top Doctors’ issue

Almost 40% of the physicians recognized in the 2023 “Top Doctors” issue of Atlanta magazine are physicians within Emory Healthcare, Emory Healthcare Network, Emory medical staff or faculty of Emory University School of Medicine. According to the annual list, more Emory physicians made the 2023 “Top Doctors” list than any other health care system in metro Atlanta. The July issue of Atlanta magazine can be found on newsstands.

This year, 448 Emory physicians made the “Top Doctors” list out of 1,188 physicians named in the publication. Patients can find these doctors practicing in 425 Emory Healthcare locations throughout metro Atlanta and Georgia.

To compile this year’s list of “Top Doctors,” Professional Research Services (PRS) firm, based in Troy, Michigan, conducted an online peer-reviewed survey of all licensed physicians in the metro Atlanta area. Physicians were asked to nominate fellow physicians whom they deemed to be the best in their fields of practice. More than 10,000 votes were cast honoring excellence in all fields of medicine. Nominations were then screened, verified and reviewed by PRS.

Doctors cannot pay to be considered or selected for this list.

To view the complete 2023 “Top Doctors” list, visit this link.