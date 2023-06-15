National Academies of Practice inducts Emory School of Nursing faculty members

Two faculty members of the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing have been inducted into the National Academies of Practice (NAP), a nonprofit organization advancing interprofessional health care education, scholarship, research, practice, and public policy.

Corrine Abraham, DNP, RN, FNAP, associate clinical professor, emeritus, has been inducted as a Distinguished Scholar and Fellow, a designation bestowed to individuals with significant and enduring contributions to practice through education and/or research.

Shawana Moore, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, PNAP, associate clinical professor and Doctor of Nursing Practice program director, has been inducted as a Professional Member, an honor given to health care professionals who take an interest in interdisciplinary health care issues and have five or more years of experience making contributions to their field.

Distinguished practitioners and scholars are elected to the National Academies of Practice by their peers to join one of NAP’s practice-specific academies as well as the interprofessional academy.

The academies within the National Academies of Practice include Allopathic and Osteopathic Medicine, Athletic Training, Audiology, Dentistry, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Podiatric Medicine, Psychology, Respiratory Care, Social Work, Speech-Language Pathology, and Veterinary Medicine.

Abraham and Moore were selected to be part of the Nursing Academy. They were welcomed to the National Academies of Practice’s Class of 2023 during its recent awards and induction ceremony in Washington, D.C.



About the School of Nursing

