Woodruff Health Sciences Center Community Benefits Report: Improving lives and providing hope

The 2022 Woodruff Health Sciences Center Community Benefits Report highlights a continuing commitment and passion toward serving the community. From providing top-flight medical care regardless of ability to pay to performing cutting edge research, and from training tomorrow’s leaders to fueling the local economy, the WHSC’s many contributions added up to a value to the community of $813 million in FY2022.

Emory Healthcare provided more than $148 million in compassionate, cutting-edge care to the poor, the underinsured and the uninsured. Beyond charity care, Emory Healthcare provides many other services to help improve access to care, advance medical knowledge and relieve or reduce dependence on taxpayer-funded community efforts. This total for Emory Healthcare was an additional $265 million in FY2022.

The report summarizes the many other ways the WHSC serves its community. As the most comprehensive academic health center in Georgia, Emory Healthcare cares for patients — often the most critically ill in the region — in 11 hospitals, the Emory Clinic and more than 140 outpatient locations. WHSC accounts for 95% of Emory University’s total $944.5 million in research funding, and its scientists are making the discoveries that will transform tomorrow’s medical landscape.

With three schools dedicated to the health sciences, WHSC educates clinicians and scientists who go on to improve the health and lives of people in Atlanta, in Georgia and around the globe. The center fuels the local economy, with an annual $13.7 billion economic impact stemming from employment, construction, innovation and more. And the WHSC engages with the local community with an intentional focus on addressing health disparities and the social determinants of health.

Read the full report.