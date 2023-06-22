Julia Bullock named new director of Halle Institute for Global Research

Julia Bullock , professor of Japanese language and literature for Emory College of Arts and Sciences, has been appointed the new director of the Halle Institute for Global Research in Emory’s Office of Global Strategy and Initiatives. The role becomes effective Sept. 1.

“The Halle Institute serves as an important catalyst for facilitating cross-cultural collaborations and expanding Emory’s reach around the world,” says Philip Wainwright, vice provost for Global Strategy and Initiatives. “Professor Bullock’s expertise, international recognition and commitment to fostering global engagement will further elevate the university’s global research initiatives.”

Bullock has a distinguished academic career and has contributed significantly to the field of gender studies, particularly in Japan and globally. Her research and publications explore aspects of gender, sexuality and feminism, offering valuable insights into these critical areas of study. Furthermore, she is highly regarded and actively involved in international scholarly organizations across East Asia, Europe and North America, showcasing her commitment to global engagement.

Prior to her appointment as director of the Halle Institute, Bullock served as the chair of Emory’s Department of Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures. In this role, she led various initiatives aimed at enhancing the department’s curriculum and strengthening Emory’s engagement in Asia. Notably, she collaborated with external foundations to secure resources, resulting in the creation of new faculty positions at Emory. Her efforts have played a vital role in expanding the university’s academic offerings and advancing its connections with international partners.

Bullock succeeds Jeffrey Lesser, who served two terms as the director of the Halle Institute. Under Lesser’s leadership, the institute established a robust portfolio of research-oriented programs that have greatly contributed to Emory’s international impact and benefited its faculty and students. As Bullock assumes the directorship, she inherits a solid foundation from her predecessor and will continue to build upon the institute’s achievements.

“With Professor Bullock’s guidance, the Halle Institute will undoubtedly flourish, promoting research excellence and building impactful global partnerships,” says Wainwright.