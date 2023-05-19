Emory School of Nursing taps Emory Healthcare nurses as data science scholars

Three Emory Healthcare nurses have been named Project NeLL (Nurse’s Electronic Learning Library) Scholars at the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing for the 2023-2024 academic year.

A collaboration between the School of Nursing and Emory Healthcare, the Project NeLL Scholars Program is a one-year data science immersion for Emory Healthcare nurses.

During the program, the scholars will learn how to use Project NeLL, the School of Nursing’s powerful suite of apps for nursing data science that enables nurses to lead data-driven solutions to health care challenges. Project NeLL provides access to 2.7 billion de-identified health records and 37 trillion data points from across the care continuum that nurses can use in their research efforts.

The Project NeLL Scholars will have the opportunity to complete a big data research project using the platform’s searchable big data repository and disseminate their findings through peer-reviewed publications.

“Big data allows nurses to gather the insights they need to create solutions that are grounded in the reality of what’s happening across health care today,” says Vicki Hertzberg, PhD, FASA, professor and founding director of the Center for Data Science at the School of Nursing, which operates Project NeLL. “We are delighted for the appointment of these Project NeLL Scholars, who will no doubt positively affect the nursing landscape through their research efforts.”

2023-2024 NeLL Scholars are:

Stephanie Bennett, PhD, MBA, RN

Bennett is director of patient and family centered care and patient education at Emory Healthcare and adjunct assistant professor at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. Bennett’s research centers on strengthening the science of patient and care partner engagement with interprofessional teams and researchers to co-produce patient-centered outcomes. She has a particular interest in improving outcomes for historically underrepresented groups. She holds a PhD from the University of Cincinnati, an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and a BSN from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Monique Bouvier, PhD, ARNP, PNP-BC

Bouvier is an assistant professor at the School of Nursing and a research nurse scientist for Emory Healthcare. She is working on nursing care delivery model redesign and improvements in nursing documentation practice. She has mentored frontline nurses and nurse leaders on research, evidence-based practice, and quality improvement, and she has authored numerous peer-reviewed journal articles and presented at national and international conferences. She obtained her PhD from the University of San Diego with a research focus on influenza-like illness and symptomatology.

Darlene Rogers, PhD, RN, NPD-BC

Rogers is the nurse scientist for Emory Decatur, Emory Hillandale, and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals, and adjunct assistant professor at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. She supports nurses and clinicians in their research, evidence-based practice, and quality improvement initiatives. A former gerontological medical-surgical nurse, she obtained a PhD from Mercer University, an MSN from Duke University, a post-graduate certificate in nursing informatics from Duke University, and a BSN from the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. Her research involves two areas: clinician perceptions of robotics in the critical care environment, and nursing care models in the acute care setting.

