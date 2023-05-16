Atlanta Falcons make donation to Emory Healthcare Veterans Program

In commemoration of Military Appreciation Month in May, the Atlanta Falcons have announced a $225,101 donation to the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program. The donation is intended to support the health care needs of veterans and service members who have served our country.

The Emory Healthcare Veterans Program provides exceptional care to post-9/11 veterans and service members affected by invisible wounds such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, substance use disorder, anxiety and depression. The program is designed to ensure that our nation’s heroes receive world class care to overcome these invisible wounds — all at no cost to them or their families.

The Atlanta Falcons have a long history of supporting, celebrating and honoring past and present members of the armed forces and continue to strive to give back as much as possible to those who fight for our freedom. Emory Healthcare is the official health care provider of the Atlanta Falcons, and their donation is a part of the team’s ongoing commitment to support Emory’s patient programs.

“We are proud to help support the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program and their mission to improve the health care needs of our nation’s heroes,” said Greg Beadles, president of the Atlanta Falcons. “Veterans have made enormous sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and it is important that we honor and support them.”

The Emory Healthcare Veterans Program is a center of excellence offering effective, evidence-based treatment to enhance health and wellness and improve relationships and social functioning. In addition to treatment, the program offers a range of resources, including sleep and wellness education, yoga, healthy coping skills and techniques for effective communication — particularly beneficial for interactions with family, friends and partners. Treatment is personalized for each participant, addressing their specific needs and goals.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Atlanta Falcons for their generous contribution to our program. It is a testament to their commitment to supporting those who have proudly served our nation,” said Emory Healthcare Veterans Program executive director Barbara O. Rothbaum, PhD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University School of Medicine. “The significance of this donation is heightened as it arrives during Military Appreciation Month, a time to honor the incredible service and sacrifice of our country’s military. It will greatly support the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program and our efforts to continue providing outstanding care to veterans, service members and their families at no cost.”