Search begins for architect and artist to design Emory’s Twin Memorials

With the March 20 release of a request for proposal (RFP) seeking an architect-and-artist design team, the Emory community is another step closer to memorials for the Atlanta and Oxford campuses that will honor enslaved laborers and their descendants who lived and worked on Emory’s original campus at Oxford College.

Community engagement drives planning for the Twin Memorials

The Twin Memorials Working Group, which included Emory faculty, students, staff and alumni, spearheaded a collaborative and inclusive approach for the conceptual phase of the Twin Memorials initiative. Since 2021, more than 225 community members have participated in 26 engagement and visioning sessions to gather input on the design of the memorials. These engagement sessions were led by the working group, the design firm Baskervill and their partner, Brocade Studio.

Throughout the planning of the Twin Memorials, members of the descendant community, with guidance from Rev. Dr. Avis Williams, have been essential partners. As Emory enters the next phase of the project, even greater efforts will be made to strengthen relationships with descendants with ties to those enslaved at Emory, ensuring that their voices are heard and represented in the Twin Memorials project. This commitment to collaboration and inclusivity underscores Emory’s dedication to honoring the legacy of past generations and preserving their stories for generations to come.

Last fall, the Twin Memorials Working Group completed their service after delivering their final report to President Gregory L. Fenves. As Emory moves into the next phase of planning for the Twin Memorials, a newly appointed Design Team Selection Advisory Committee will lead the next phase of planning for the Twin Memorials.

Meet the Design Team Selection Advisory Committee members

Fenves recently convened the Design Team Selection Advisory Committee to review design proposals for the Twin Memorials. A diverse group of individuals with strong connections to Emory, committee members were selected for their deep understanding of the mission of the Twin Memorials and their commitment to prioritizing community feedback in the selection process.

The committee will review design proposals and submit their recommendations in the summer. With this new committee in place, Emory is well positioned to continue the important work of creating meaningful and impactful memorials on the Atlanta and Oxford campuses.

Valeda F. Dent , vice provost of libraries and museum

Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II 99C , associate professor of pastoral care and counseling, Candler School of Theology

Rev. Dr. Robert M. Franklin Jr ., James T. and Berta R. Laney Professor in Moral Leadership, Candler School of Theology; senior adviser to the president

Kwesi DeGraft-Hanson 13PhD , educator, landscape architect and community representative

Carol E. Henderson , vice provost for diversity and inclusion, chief diversity officer and adviser to the president

James Johnson , university landscape architect

, university landscape architect Michelle Johnson , Board of Counselors, Oxford College

Lisa Lee , associate professor, Department of Art History, Emory College of Arts and Sciences

, associate professor, Department of Art History, Emory College of Arts and Sciences Molly McGehee , associate dean for faculty development, director of the Oxford Center for Teaching and Scholarship, and associate professor of English and American studies, Oxford College

David M. Schuster , professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences; director, Division of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging; chair, Public Art Committee, University Senate

, professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences; director, Division of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging; chair, Public Art Committee, University Senate Rev. Dr. Avis Williams 78Ox 98C 08T 18T , descendant, community liaison and Emory alumna

Architects and artists invited to submit proposals

Those interested in learning more about the project are encouraged to review the Twin Memorials Working Group Report and Appendix for important background information. The Emory community is invited to recommend architects and artists for this project. Inquiries about the RFP process can be directed to twinmemorialsrfp@emory.edu.