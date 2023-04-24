Rosalyn Metz appointed to new position for Emory Libraries and Carlos Museum

Rosalyn Metz, associate university librarian for the Library Technology and Digital Strategies Department for Emory Libraries, will assume the inaugural role of chief technology officer, libraries and museum, and associate university librarian for digital strategies effective June 1.

In this new role, Metz will lead the creation of a unified vision and implementation for current and future technology frameworks across both the Emory Libraries and the Michael C. Carlos Museum, while also focusing on the intersection of user need, strategic planning and the newly revised One Emory: Ambition and Heart framework. This position is part of an emerging organizational structure for the libraries and museum.

“This is a critical time to pay attention to how technology undergirds the experiences of our users, and how digital engagement can create and enhance relevance and belonging across programs, collections, exhibitions, workflows and other areas,” says Valeda F. Dent, vice provost of libraries and museum at Emory University. “Rosalyn is an experienced leader who will bring a nuanced and innovative perspective to this new role.”

Metz joined Emory University in March 2016. Previously, she was the operations manager for the Stanford Digital Repository at Stanford University in California, where she oversaw the preservation of Stanford’s vast digital collections. She also has served as a digital project manager at The George Washington University and has worked in both industry and academic roles. She is active in a variety of open-source software communities, including as a board member, and has presented extensively on the topics of governance and finances related to open infrastructure.

Metz earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from The George Washington University and her master’s degree in library and information sciences from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.