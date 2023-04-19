Six sustainability-focused activities for Earth Day

This weekend marks Earth Day 2023 and there are plenty of ways to give back to the planet — even without waiting for April 22. Check out six sustainability-focused activities happening around campus this week.

1. Hard-to-Recycle Week

Through Saturday, April 22

School of Medicine, A Wing

Do you have pesky, tough-to-recycle items lying around? Bring them to the School of Medicine! The following items are accepted: gently used items for donation, small electronics and batteries, plastic film and plastic bags, Styrofoam and paint. Items can be dropped off through Saturday at 5 p.m.

2. Climate Justice and Health Equity Panel

Thursday, April 20, 12 p.m.

Randall Rollins Building, Room 200

Hear from a panel of professors from the School of Medicine and Rollins School of Public Health as they discuss perspectives and interests in climate justice along with its impact on health equity.

3. Earth Week Documentary Night: “Hands On: Women, Climate Change”

Thursday, April 20, 5 p.m.

Claudia Nance Rollins Auditorium

Join the Rollins Environmental Health Action Coalition on Thursday evening for a screening of “Hands On: Women, Climate Change.” The film profiles five women from four continents who are tackling climate change via policy, protest, education and innovation. The screening will be followed by a discussion about how to tackle to social injustices of climate change.

4. Earth Month Recycling Event

Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.­–4 p.m.

Emory Point

Join the members of the Clifton Corridor community on Saturday, April 22, at Emory Point to celebrate Earth Month with a recycling event. Local partners will be on site to help people dispose of unwanted, hard-to-recycle household goods. Items collected range from textiles, games/toys, kitchen materials and furniture to paints, aerosols, batteries, bulbs and tires.

5. Earth Day Forest Restoration

Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m.

Emory Quadrangle

The Emory Ecological Society and Outdoor Emory have teamed up for a forest restoration session in Baker Woodlands. Volunteers will remove invasive species, pick up litter and plant native plants. Those interested should meet on the Quad in front of the Carlos Museum at 1 p.m.

6. Goizueta Effect: Innovation in a Climate-Smart World

Listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Tune in to the Earth Day episode of the Goizueta Business School’s podcast, “Innovation in a Climate-Smart World.” Professor Wes Longhofer and graduate student Danni Dong discuss the role of business and innovation in a climate-smart world, including technology, business models and education. You won’t want to miss this fresh insight into how to tackle climate change.