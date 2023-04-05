Clinton Fluker appointed Emory Libraries and Museum inaugural senior director of culture, community and partner engagement

Valeda F. Dent, Emory’s vice provost of libraries and museum, said this newly created position will enhance community-facing collaborations and elevate the work of building and maintaining key partnerships, programs and initiatives with community members and stakeholders. She described the work of this new position as inclusive and interactive, with a focus on connecting the libraries and the museum to Atlanta’s current and historical arts and activist community and enhancing opportunities for related cultural and scholarly activities.

In this role, Fluker also will be responsible for nurturing relationships with a broad cross-section of internal and external constituents, as well as discovering new areas for growth. The role will entail close collaboration with many Emory partners, including the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Emory Arts; Student Affairs; Emory’s schools and colleges; the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life; the James Weldon Johnson Institute; the Office of the President; the Office of the Provost; and others.

Other key features of this role include engaging with artists in the local Atlanta community and facilitating new external partnerships with community galleries, the museums of local historically Black colleges and universities, and other spaces where arts and culture are prominent.

Within Emory Libraries and the Carlos Museum, Fluker will work directly with DEI leadership, communications, University Librarian Lisa Macklin, Carlos Museum Director Henry Kim, the Rose Library staff, museum curators, Emory Advancement and Alumni Engagement and other departments to accomplish this work.

Fluker became the Rose Library curator of African American collections in February 2021. He was previously the assistant director of engagement and scholarship at the Atlanta University Center’s Robert W. Woodruff Library, where he supervised the Archives Research Center and the GLAM Center for Collaborative Teaching and Learning. He was the outreach coordinator and open educational resource specialist at the Emory Center for Digital Scholarship, and prior to that, a curatorial assistant in the same Rose Library African American collections of which he is now curator.

Fluker earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Morehouse College and his master’s and doctoral degrees in American studies from Emory University.

A search will be launched to fill Fluker’s current position.