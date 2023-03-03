Four Emory Healthcare hospitals named in Newsweek’s lists of World’s Best Hospitals 2023

ATLANTA – Four Emory Healthcare hospitals have been named top Georgia and U.S. hospitals, and one has been named a top global hospital, in Newsweek’s lists of World’s Best Hospital 2023. This year, Newsweek ranked more than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries, as many health systems continue to feel the strain and stress from battling a global pandemic.

In Newsweek’s Top 250 World’s Best Hospitals 2023, Emory University Hospital ranked No. 174, and is the only Georgia hospital named in the top 250 global list.

In state and national rankings, Emory hospitals were also well represented as noted below:

Emory University Hospital – No. 1 hospital in Georgia (No. 34 in the U.S.)

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital – No. 2 hospital in Georgia (No. 97 in the U.S.)

Emory Johns Creek Hospital – No. 3 hospital in Georgia (No. 224 in the U.S.)

Emory University Hospital Midtown – No. 5 hospital in Georgia (No. 265 in the U.S.)

“We are honored to be included in these global, national and state rankings by Newsweek this year,” says Dane Peterson, interim CEO and president and COO of Emory Healthcare. “We thank our care teams for their constant dedication, compassion and commitment to our patients and their families as we work to improve lives and provide hope to those we serve.”

Surveys and rankings such as these are intended to help patients and families make a more informed and data-driven decision when seeking care for themselves and their loved ones. They also assist hospitals in benchmarking themselves against their peers.

“It is exciting to see Emory Healthcare hospitals shine in large surveys such as this one, driven by a world-class team of experts and providers,” says Ravi Thadhani, MD, MPH, executive vice president for health affairs at Emory University. “We are grateful to our network of care providers across our system who continue to provide the most comprehensive and best care to our patients.”

This is the fifth year that Newsweek has collaborated with global data firm Statista to rank leading hospitals, now across 28 countries. Results were based on four data sources this year:

Hospital recommendations from medical experts (an international, online survey that included more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals);

Patient experience (surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals);

Hospital quality metrics (data on quality of care for treatments, hygiene measures, patient safety and staffing); and

The implementation of Patient Reported Outcome Measures or PROMs online survey (completed by patients to measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life).

In each country, every hospital is rated by a score. Scores are only comparable between hospitals in the same country, as different sources for patient experience and hospital quality metrics were examined in each country.

More than 80,000 medical experts in 28 countries were invited to participate in the World’s Best Hospitals survey. Participants were asked to recommend hospitals in their own country as well as in other countries, but not the hospital where they were employed.

In an earlier Newsweek ranking of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2023, Emory University Hospital was recognized for its specialties in the following areas: cardiac surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology and orthopaedics. Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital was recognized in the same list for its specialties in cardiology and neurosurgery.