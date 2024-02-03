Emory sets undergraduate tuition for 2023-24 academic year

Tuition for Emory University undergraduate students will increase by 4.9% from $57,120 to $59,920 for the 2023-24 academic year. The combined undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board will increase by 5.5% from $74,964 to $79,054. The Board of Trustees approved tuition rates and fees based on recommendations from President Gregory L. Fenves.

Emory remains committed to making a college education affordable and accessible by meeting 100% of demonstrated financial need for all domestic undergraduate students and their families. The university currently awards about $145 million annually in need-based aid for undergraduate students.

As part of this commitment, the university expanded the Emory Advantage program this fall and eliminated need-based loans as part of undergraduate students’ financial aid packages and replaced it with institutional grants.

The expanded Emory Advantage program will give more students the opportunity to graduate debt-free and is part of the university’s commitment to make a college degree accessible to all qualified students regardless of their financial resources. Nearly 3,100 undergraduates are receiving Emory Advantage grants this academic year, an increase of more than 143% from last year.

Emory continues to be nationally recognized as a best value for college students and their families. U.S. News & World Report this year listed Emory as 21st among its “Best Value” schools based on academic quality and cost. The publication also included Emory in a new “Least Debt” list, which recognizes colleges where students graduate with the lowest amount of debt.