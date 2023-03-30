Longtime dean of campus life Joe Moon to speak at 2023 Oxford Commencement

Joe Moon, Oxford dean of campus life for the past 35 years, will deliver the keynote address at the 178th Commencement exercises on Saturday, May 6. Moon will retire on Aug. 1 after a long and impactful career.

“Dean Moon has enriched the Oxford experience — directly or indirectly — for all students, faculty and staff,” says Ken Carter, interim Dean of Oxford College. “He has been at the core of our student-centered culture for more than three decades, and his work and spirit have touched every corner of campus. We are a close-knit community, and we owe much of that experience to Dean Moon’s leadership. I know that we all will look forward to hearing his parting words of wisdom in May.”

Moon began at Emory in 1978 — his first job after earning a master’s degree from the University of Georgia. While on the Atlanta campus, he helped launch staple university programs such as the First Year Council, the Sophomore Advisor Program in residence halls and the beloved Songfest. Along with his staff, he also advocated for the establishment of the counseling center and Helpline — two important campus resources. And, for both the Oxford and Atlanta campuses, Moon was the point person in the transition to co-ed campus housing.

After 10 years on the Atlanta campus, Moon came to Oxford in 1988 as Dean of Campus Life. Since then, he has played an integral part in shaping Oxford’s culture and its core principles. He and his likeminded colleagues developed numerous departments that make up the heart of the Oxford student experience: The Center for Healthful Living; The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Counseling and Career Services; Student Involvement and Leadership; International Student Programs; Residential Education and Services; and others. He has contributed to the design of Murdy, Elizer and Fleming Residence Halls; the Oxford Student Center; and other buildings on the Atlanta campus.

In addition to his many accomplishments, Moon is known around campus as an Oxford historian. He holds vast institutional knowledge and is the resident keeper of Oxford stories, tall tales, and traditions. His book “An Uncommon Place: Oxford College of Emory University” — which covers the same topic as his doctoral dissertation — is full of unique insights into the history and culture of this community.

