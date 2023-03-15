Learn about healthy lifestyles and nutrition through Lifestyle Medicine Training

Emory employees can learn more about healthy lifestyles and nutrition through the online course “Lifestyle Medicine & Food as Medicine Essentials.”

The Woodruff Health Sciences Center Office of Well-Being (EmWELL) and Healthy Emory are partnering with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) to offer the program. A limited number of scholarships are available so employees can participate at no charge.

The program is open to all Emory University and Emory Healthcare employees.

“Having this scholarship is a great opportunity benefiting both self-care and professional development,” says Krystyna Rastorguieva, director at the WHSC Office of Well-Being. “The information in this course is helpful for my own health and well-being, but it doesn’t stop there. The research I learned about related to pillars of a healthy lifestyle equips and inspires me to show up as a better family member, friend, teammate and leader, and is directly applicable to patient care.”

The training provides foundational, evidence-based instruction focused on nutrition education for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases. Modules include:

Introduction to Lifestyle Medicine (1 hour)

Food as Medicine: Nutrition for Prevention and Longevity (3 hours)

Food as Medicine: Nutrition for Treatment and Risk Reduction (1.5 hours)

“I signed up for the Lifestyle Medicine training in order to deepen my understanding of the practice and to enhance the quality of care and education I bring to my patients,” says Holley Nash of Emory University Hospital Midtown’s Nutrition Education Center. “I feel passionately that lifestyle medicine is the foundation to whole person health care.”

Enrollment is open, but space is limited. Training must be completed by Sept. 15; participants receive 5.5 CME/CE credits upon completion.

Learn more and register through the Human Resources website.