New employee resource groups to launch at Emory

Emory Human Resources is excited to announce the launch of two new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs): the Emory Latinx Employee Resource Network and the Emory Veterans Employee Network.

“Following the successful launch of two ERGs in 2022 — the Emory Black Employee Network and Emory Pride Employee Network — we are excited to expand the university’s ERGs,” says Melissa Morgan, senior manager of recognition and engagement. “The response to these groups has been incredibly positive and it’s been exciting to see so many employees getting involved.”

The two new employee resource groups will soon begin to introduce events and activities to meet a variety of Latinx and veteran employee needs and interests.

University faculty and staff are invited to meet the co-chairs of Emory’s ERGs during a webinar on Thursday, March 16, at 11 a.m. “ERGs at Emory: Meet Your Chairs, Share Your Voice!” will provide a brief introduction and overview of the ERGs, followed by the opportunity to join a breakout room for the group of your choice to meet other potential members.

The university’s first two ERGs were established in February 2022. Since then, the Emory Pride Employee Network (EPEN) and the Emory Black Employee Network (EBEN) have worked to create a more inclusive environment at Emory through a variety of programs and events that have focused on networking, education, professional development and building community.

“Being a part of the inaugural Emory Pride Employee Network has given me the opportunity to connect and form bonds with others across our sprawling University that I never would have been able to without it,” shares EPEN member Philip Brooks, who works in Advancement and Alumni Engagement. “We’re supporting each other in the workplace, learning about new opportunities, and helping each other find our place at Emory.”

Morieka Johnson, communications director with Emory University Police Department, echoes Brooks’ enthusiasm for these groups. “Our EBEN ERG focuses on cultivating a sense of community among Black employees and their allies. Our first mixer at the Hatchery was amazing because it brought that mission to life. My favorite event has been the ‘My Emory Story’ fireside chats. As co-chair of the personal and professional development committee, I have invited leaders to share their Emory career journey. So far, we’ve been fortunate to hear from Enku Gelaye, senior vice president and dean of Campus Life, and Del King, vice president of Human Resources.”

The new Emory Latinx Employee Resource Network (eLERN) and Emory Veterans Employee Network (EVEN) hope to bring this same opportunity for connection and community to their groups.

Julien Warren of Advancement and Alumni Engagement will co-chair eLERN. “It is important for employees to have safe spaces and feel as though they can be their whole self at work,” she says. “There is power in having a network — it can be uplifting, empowering, educational, impactful and inspiring.”

Warren will work alongside Christian Theis of the Emory Police Department as the group’s co-chairs. Jose Rodriguez, chief business officer at Emory College, will serve as executive sponsor.

Co-chairs Andrew West from the School of Medicine and Terrance Coursey of Advancement and Alumni Engagement will lead EVEN with the support of their executive sponsor, Lieutenant General (Ret) Ken Keen of Goizueta Business School.

West and Coursey are eager to better engage the veteran community. As West says, “Emory has so many wonderful resources, services and activities for veterans, but many aren’t aware of what is available.”

All of Emory’s ERGs are open to all faculty and staff of the university: those who identify with the ERG as well as those who wish to participate as allies or supporters (those who do not identify but who wish to support the ERG members in creating a more inclusive culture at Emory). All groups encourage broad participation as Emory employees look for opportunities to connect with each other and continue to build our community.

To get connected with any of the ERGs at Emory, visit online to sign up or learn more.