Annika Urban wins NCAA Division III national championship

March means tournament season for many Emory teams, and the Eagles are soaring. From setting a new championship record to starting a conference title streak, here’s the latest from Emory Athletics.

Annika Urban wins national title, Henry Brandstadter named All-American in indoor track and field

On Saturday, March 11, senior Annika Urban made history with a mile time of 4:43.17, winning the national title and breaking the record at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships held in Birmingham, Alabama. Urban is the first Eagle to win an indoor championship in track and field history. She also competed in the 3000 meter, finishing with a time of 9:32.05 in third place and earning All-American status, the first Eagle to do so in this event.

Earlier in the indoor track season, Urban was the UAA Most Outstanding Performer for track events and set conference records in the mile and 5000 meter run, and was named the South Region's Female Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

First-year athlete Henry Brandstadter also earned All-American status with a distance of 7.10 meters in the long jump, placing eighth in the event. Brandstadter is Emory’s second All-American in this event.

This concludes the indoor track and field season, but the outdoor season begins on March 17 with the Emory Spring Break Classic.

Women’s golf team wins second straight conference title

The women’s golf team won the UAA Championships in Lady Lake, Florida, earning their second straight conference title on Sunday, March 12. Sophomores Sharon Mun and Ellen Dong were named to the All-Tournament team. The women’s season continues with the Patriot Invitational in Carmel, California, on Sunday, March 19.

The men’s golf team finished in second place at this year’s championship in Lady Lake, Florida. Sophomore Michael Burry and junior Jackson Klutznick were both named to this year’s All-Tournament team. The men’s season continues Friday, March 17, with the Oglethorpe Spring Invitational at Jekyll Island, Georgia.