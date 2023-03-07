Alistair Erskine to serve as chief information and digital officer for Emory Healthcare

Alistair Erskine will join Emory in the newly created positions of chief information and digital officer for Emory Healthcare and vice president of digital health for Emory University. Erskine, who holds an MD and an MBA, currently serves as chief digital health officer at Mass General Brigham. He will begin his new roles at Emory on March 27.

In his role for Emory Healthcare, Erskine will serve as a cross-functional change agent and strategic partner to create innovative digital solutions that bring value to both patients and care teams. In his role for Emory University, he will use technology, data and digital tools to advance the health sciences mission as Emory seeks to build a digitally-enabled integrated academic health care system.

“An expert in positioning and supporting technology as a fundamental part of both the patient and provider experience, Alistair will play a critical role in helping our organization build an integrated academic health care system that leverages digital tools and resources to make care more accessible, affordable, equitable and innovative,” says Ravi Thadhani, Emory University executive vice president for health affairs, executive director of Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center and vice chair of the Emory Healthcare Board of Directors

Erskine earned his MD from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at Brown University. He also holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He will report to Thadhani and work closely with Ravi V. Bellamkonda, Emory’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, and Christopher Augostini, executive vice president for business and administration and chief financial officer for Emory University and Emory Healthcare, who also serves as vice chair for Emory Healthcare’s Board of Directors.