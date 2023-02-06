MARTA invites community feedback on Clifton Corridor Transit Initiative

Feb. 6, 2023

Learn more about the Clifton Corridor Transit Initiative and share input with MARTA through a community conversation in February.

The proposed high-capacity transit service will connect three of MARTA’s existing heavy rail lines, providing more frequent and direct transit service to a major regional employment and institutional corridor in Atlanta, unincorporated DeKalb County and Decatur.

Members of the community have three opportunities to participate in a forum. Get more details about the project and register for any of the forums on the Connect Clifton website.

In-Person Forum

Monday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Rollins School of Public Health, Auditorium

1518 Clifton Road, Atlanta

Virtual Forum

Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Online

Open House

Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.

North Decatur Presbyterian Church

611 Medlock Road, Decatur

The final recommendation on the route and transit mode will be submitted to the MARTA board in March.

