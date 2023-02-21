Students show appreciation for Campus Services staff

Campus Services staff are integral to everyday life at Emory, although much of what they do can happen behind the scenes or during non-standard work hours. Their contributions don’t go unnoticed, however, and students found a way to thank them personally through the “Students Spread the Love” appreciation event.

“Appreciation Week started in 2019 as a week of tabling to encourage Emory students to sign thank you banners for Emory’s Campus Services staff,” says third-year student Joan Kim. Members of the Residence Hall Association’s advocacy committee — including Kim — worked with the Student Government Association (SGA) and Campus Services administration to host an in-person event last year.

“There is a similar event during the summer where Campus Services thanks staff members,” says senior and SGA vice president Aditi Vellore. “We thought it would be a cool idea to have this event during the school year and also get students involved so it would be more meaningful and interactive.

“It was a huge hit, so we decided to bring it back,” she adds.

This year, two recognition events were held on each of Emory’s campuses, including late night and early morning times in an effort to include more staff. All events included refreshments and gifts, and Atlanta staff members were treated to a performance by the InterVarsity Worship Team.

“I don’t think students get many opportunities to thank the Emory Campus Services staff,” Kim says. “They are some of the most hardworking, sweetest and most enthusiastic people I’ve ever met. While we might get a chance to say ‘thank you’ to the dining or transportation staff, we don’t get to thank all the hardworking staff. This event was a way for us to appreciate those members as well.”

“My favorite thing about this event is getting student volunteers to help out and seeing all the smiles we put on staff members’ faces,” Vellore says. “I love how this event gave students the opportunity to get to know our staff members and really thank them for their hard work.”

Atlanta campus photos by Sarah Woods, Emory Photo/Video. Oxford campus photos by Alex Minovici.