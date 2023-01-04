Emory hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

Jan. 4, 2023

Media Contact
Brian Katzowitz
Senior Director, Health Communications and Media Relations
Baby Julien and Baby Quincy

Baby Julien (left) was born at Emory Decatur Hospital. Baby Quincy (right) was born at Emory University Hospital Midtown.

As the peach dropped in downtown and revelers celebrated throughout Atlanta, Emory Healthcare rang in the new year with two special deliveries. The first babies born in 2023 arrived in the early hours of 2023 when Quincy and Julien made their debuts.

First to make his introduction to the world was baby Julien, who was born at Emory University Midtown Hospital at 12:46 a.m.

Just 90 minutes later at 2:13 a.m., baby Quincy became the first baby born at Emory Decatur Hospital. Quincy was supposed to be due a couple of days later but apparently he was ready for his closeup. His moms Nicole and Lauren were thrilled with his early arrival. 

Happy birthday to all of the babies born on Jan. 1, 2023, and Happy New Year!

Tags

Recent News