Manoj Jain receives inaugural Jeffrey P. Koplan Global Health Award

Manoj Jain, MD, MPH, of Emory University’s School of Medicine and Rollins School of Public Health, is the inaugural recipient of the Jeffrey P. Koplan Global Health Award, presented by the Emory Global Health Institute (EGHI).

Koplan founded EGHI and is a former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The award endowment, established in 2022, recognizes Koplan’s contributions to global health, including inspiring many generations of global health leaders. The award celebrates Emory’s innovative students, faculty or staff as they lead change in a relentless pursuit to improve health equity worldwide.

Collaboration to Eliminate Tuberculosis Among Indians (CETI), founded by Jain and Salil Bhargava.

Tuberculosis is a preventable and treatable infectious disease that kills more than 4,000 people every day. The disease saw a 4.5% increase in global cases in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Jain’s work could not be more urgent,” Koplan said during the EGHI InFocus program. “This is the first time in many years that we are seeing an increase in the number of TB cases globally and, in particular, drug-resistant TB.”

