Search launches for the next dean of Oxford College

On Dec. 8, 2022, Ravi V. Bellamkonda, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, announced the search for the next dean of Oxford College.

Dean Jan Love of Candler School of Theology chairs the search advisory committee, a responsibility she shares with co-chair Molly McGehee, associate dean for faculty development at Oxford. The search advisory committee includes, amongst faculty and staff, students Roxanne Chou and Andrew Yang, former and current Oxford SGA presidents, respectively, and alumnus Hugh Tarbutton Jr. 84Ox, who represents Oxford’s Board of Counselors.

“Oxford College is at the heart of Emory’s history and its future. We’re searching for a leader who champions Oxford’s traditions of excellence and community, while continually and creatively advancing our goal of providing transformational student experiences through initiatives like Student Flourishing,” says Bellamkonda.

The search process began this fall with listening sessions.

“The time, attention, comments and insights offered during listening sessions with Oxford stakeholders already demonstrate the enthusiasm and interest this search has generated as well as a strong community spirit evident at the school,” says Love. “I’m grateful for all the contributions we have received so far.”

According to McGehee, the search advisory committee echoes that enthusiasm. “We are eager to recruit and welcome to Oxford College an accomplished leader who will bring to the deanship deep and sincere commitments to liberal arts learning; to furthering our goals related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; to listening to and supporting all members of our college; and to being a present and engaged member of the Oxford and Atlanta communities,” she says.

On the search website, interested parties can provide feedback as well as submit a nomination. Emory has engaged the search firm Heidrick & Struggles to assist with the search, which is poised to move into the due diligence and active recruitment stages before the semester ends. The search advisory committee expects to make its selection by the end of the spring semester.

Currently, Kenneth Carter leads the campus as interim dean. “Ken’s service during this transition demonstrates the importance of the values Oxford is known for as well as optimism for the future. I deeply appreciate his leadership,” Bellamkonda says.