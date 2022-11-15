Dan Owens elected chair of the Georgia Hospital Association Board of Trustees

ATLANTA - Dan Owens, CEO of Emory University Hospital Midtown, was installed as chair of the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA) on Nov. 10. Owens, who has served on the GHA Board since 2017, will lead the Board in developing strategies for GHA hospital members, advocating for the highest quality care for patients and supporting adequate reimbursement for hospitals.

“Dan Owens possesses outstanding leadership skills that have helped establish Emory hospitals as trusted health care pillars in their communities,” says GHA President and CEO Earl Rogers. “We’re pleased to have the benefit of his vast experience, and we look forward to his leadership of our board.

Owens leads the overall operations of the 550-bed Emory University Hospital Midtown. Prior to being named CEO, he served as vice president of operations at the hospital. During his more than 30 years of service, he has held numerous operations and finance positions at Emory, including financial administrator of the Woodruff Health Sciences Center; corporate controller for Emory Healthcare; director of operations for the Emory Center for Critical Care; and senior administrator of the Division of Hospital Medicine.

Owens is active in several health care organizations’ boards, including the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals Board and Executive Committee, and serves on other boards such as Midtown Alliance (Atlanta), Central Atlanta Progress, American Heart Association Atlanta Heart Walk Executive Leadership Team, Carlyle Fraser Heart Center and the Luther C. Fischer Foundation.

He holds degrees in economics and a Master of Business Administration. He also completed an intensive executive course in managing health care delivery at Harvard Business School and is a fellow of the Woodruff Leadership Academy.



About Georgia Hospital Association (GHA)

Founded in 1929, GHA serves more than 140 hospitals in Georgia and promotes the health and welfare of the public through the development of better hospital care for all Georgia’s citizens. The mission of GHA is to advance the health of individuals and communities by serving as the leading advocate for all Georgia hospitals and health care systems. GHA represents its members before the General Assembly and Congress, as well as state and federal regulatory agencies, and is an allied member of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit gha.org.

