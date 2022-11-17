Search process launches for next dean of Emory College of Arts and Sciences

The search for the next dean of Emory College of Arts and Sciences has officially launched. The search advisory committee, chaired by Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda and co-chaired by John Lysaker, William Kenan Professor of Philosophy, has released a formal position description and launched a search website for the position.

The announcement culminates weeks of listening sessions with stakeholders from across Emory College and beyond that shaped the vision for the type of leader Emory College needs for the future.

“Emory College’s academic reputation and future successes are central to Emory’s identity and our collective success as one of the premier institutions of higher education in the world,” Bellamkonda said. “The deanship is not only a vital leadership role for the College but the university as a whole. We are looking for a dean who appreciates all of Emory College’s rich intellectual pursuits from the natural sciences to humanities to social sciences and the arts.”

Emory College is the university’s primary undergraduate division, with more than 5,600 students and 550 faculty in more than 50 departments and programs. The dean is responsible for all matters related to the administration of the College, including finances, student experience, academic programming, faculty and staff leadership, philanthropy, alumni relations, community relations and collaboration throughout the institution.

The next dean must have a track record of outstanding scholarly achievement, resource management, fundraising, recruiting and developing a diverse and excellent faculty, as well as a clear ability to foster a robust student experience, a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and experience driving positive change within complex university systems.

“It is an exciting time to join Emory College,” Lysaker said. “The students have never been more engaged, the faculty has never been more diverse and ambitious, and Emory’s leadership is hungry to build on this momentum. Whomever we select will be given a real opportunity to take something special to even greater heights.”

Bellamkonda anticipates a new dean will be named by late spring 2023. Interim Dean Carla Freeman, Goodrich C. White Professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, has led the College since August 2022, after Michael A. Elliott stepped down from the role to become president of Amherst College.

“Dean Freeman deserves praise for energetic and thoughtful leadership during this transition period,” Bellamkonda said. “The next dean will certainly benefit from her capable administration focused on student flourishing and faculty eminence.”

Emory has retained the higher education search firm WittKieffer to manage the search process. The 20-member search advisory committee includes faculty, staff and students. The Emory community may continue to participate in the search process by providing input and submitting nominations or applications via the confidential email WittKieffer has established: DeanEmoryCollege@wittkieffer.com.