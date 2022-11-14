Emory Eagles advance to next levels of NCAA tournament play

Last weekend was filled with athletics excitement as three Emory teams advanced to the next levels of NCAA Division III tournament competition.

Women’s soccer will move on to the Sweet 16 round of NCAA Championship play, thanks to regional victories over Piedmont University and Centre College. Saturday’s 7-0 first-round win over Piedmont University marked the most goals scored by an Emory team in NCAA tournament team history. On Sunday, penalty kicks led to victory over Centre College — with victory made sweeter because it was in front of a home crowd.

Carnegie Mellon University will host the Sweet 16 sectional rounds. The Eagles will face Messiah University on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Keep up-to-date with the action through the weekend's tournament website and watch the Eagles via livestream on Saturday.

Men's cross country pulled out a nail-biting team victory at the NCAA South Regional Championships in Newport News, Virginia, on Saturday morning. The No. 8 ranked Eagles won the meet by a single point, despite trailing by three points heading into the final kilometer of the race. Each of the team’s runners finished in the top 16, earning a final tally of 46 team points.

The win marks the third consecutive regional championship for men’s cross country and earns them an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships in Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 19. Read more about the championship.

In women’s cross country, senior Annika Urban continued her flawless season, winning her sixth straight meet and capturing her second straight individual regional title. The No. 30 ranked Eagles recorded 48 points to finish in second place as a team, marking their 22nd consecutive year with a top-two finish in the region. They earned an at-large bid to next weekend’s NCAA Championships in Michigan.

As one of the top runners in the country, competing at the NCAA Championships gives Urban the chance to become Emory’s first-ever cross country individual champion.