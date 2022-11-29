Celebrate winter holidays with Emory events

The Emory community will celebrate holidays in the coming weeks with musical programs, conversations and special religious services. All events are open to the public, and most are free.

Here are some highlights, but check websites such as the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life, Candler School of Theology, the Oxford College Office of Religious and Spiritual Life and Emory Arts for updates.

Latkepalooza with Hillel at Emory

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m.

Marcus Hillel Center

Cost: Free

Brisket, latkes and applesauce are waiting for you at Latkepalooza. Register to participate.

The Magnificat Service

Thursday, Dec. 1, 11:05 a.m.

Cannon Chapel Sanctuary and online (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or the Candler livestream)

Cost: Free

The sermon will be available on Vimeo after the service. For more information, contact Khalia J. Williams, associate dean of worship and music at Candler School of Theology.

Oxford Chorale Holiday Concert

Thursday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Oxford Chapel

Cost: $5; purchase tickets at the door or through the OxTheatre Box Office

Enjoy holiday music featuring Oxapella and members of Oxford’s Chamber Ensemble.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Friday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church; Sanctuary

Cost: $20; purchase tickets for all performances

One of Emory’s longest-standing annual traditions, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents choral music from the Emory Concert Choir and University Chorus and scripture readings by special guests from the Emory community. This candlelit service, dating back to 1935, brings beautiful music and spreads a message of peace.

Catholic Christmas Party

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

University Catholic Center

Cost: Free

Enjoy carols performed by members of the Catholic student music ministry, get your picture taken with Santa and fill your belly with a delicious meal. For more information, please click here.

Advent Catholic Mass

Sunday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m.

Cannon Chapel

Cost: Free

Join these special services during the weeks leading to Christmas Day.

Beloved Community Protestant Advent Worship Service and Christmas Party

Sunday, Dec. 4

Worship service, 11 a.m.

Christmas party, 12 p.m.

Cannon Chapel

Cost: Free

Celebrate Advent with worship, lunch and ornament decorating. For information, contact the Rev. Maddie Henderson, OSRL Christian chaplain.

Oxford College Christian Clubs Christmas Party

Sunday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m.

Oxford College Student Center; Greer Forum

Cost: Free

Join members of the Christian student clubs at Oxford for a Christmas party that will include seasonal foods and sweets, craft stations, a movie and carols with Oxford’s Jazz Band. Wear your best “ugly Christmas sweater” and enter the contest for a prize.

Oxford Dance Company Performance

Monday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Oxford College, Williams Hall

Cost: Free

Oxford College Chanukah Education Event

Monday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.

Oxford College Student Center

Cost: Free

Members of Oxford’s Jewish Student Union and Asian Culture Club will collaborate on a Chanukah party. Come enjoy food from a local Chinese restaurant, games and a movie with the leaders of these clubs.

Carols in the Chapel

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 11:05 a.m.

Cannon Chapel Sanctuary and online (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or the Candler livestream)

Cost: Free

Emory Pre-Chanukah Celebration

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m.

Emory Student Center; Kaldi’s Coffee

All are welcome for a pre-Chanukah celebration sponsored by Emory’s Office of Spiritual and Religious Life in conjunction with the Bayit, Chabad, Hillel and Meor. Chanukah snacks will be provided. Come shine light and share joy with the whole Emory community. Contact the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life for more information.

Advent Book Release Event

Thursday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m.

Candler Hall

Cost: Free

Join Rev. Dr. Lyn Pace, Oxford College’s chaplain, for the release of his new book, “The Sacred Year: A Contemplative Journey Through the Liturgical Year.” He will offer a brief introduction and then read from the opening chapter on Advent. Seasonal treats and drinks will be provided. Purchase your copy and have it signed at the event.

Bodhi Day Celebration

Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m.

Cannon Chapel Sanctuary

Cost: Free

Bodhi Day is celebrated in the Mahayana Tradition of Buddhism to commemorate the enlightenment of Shakyamuni Gautama Buddha. The Emory Buddhist community and spiritual friends from Atlanta will gather to celebrate this occasion in spiritual reflection, contemplation and gratitude. Vegetarian dinner will follow the spiritual practice. Contact Buddhist chaplain Venerable Priya Rakkhit Sraman for more information.

Mass on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception

Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m.

University Catholic Center

Cost: Free

Join Mass in celebration of the conception of Mary without original sin. This is a holy day of obligation.

Christmas with Atlanta Master Chorale

Friday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m.

Schwartz Center for Performing Arts; Emerson Concert Hall

Cost: $38 ($10 for students); purchase tickets for Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 4 p.m.

This annual celebration focuses on sharing music, joy, peace, light and love with all members of the Atlanta community.

A Service of Lessons and Carols

Sunday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church; Sanctuary

Cost: Free

Santa’s Favorite Chamber Music

Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m.

Michael C. Carlos Museum; Ackerman Hall

Cost: Free with admission to the museum

The Carlos Museum and the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta welcome Old Saint Nick himself to share some of his favorite works of classical music and lead a holiday sing-along with pianists Julie Coucheron and William Ransom.

Nativity Petting Zoo

Sunday, Dec. 18, 12 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church; Amphitheater

Cost: Free

In the Bleak Midwinter: A Service of Grief and Hope

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church; The Little Chapel

Cost: Free

Many people have struggles that make being jolly and merry difficult. Whether you are grieving, stressed or lonely, join this service on winter’s longest night to find comfort and hope in the midst of the season.

Christmas Eve Mass: The Solemnity of the Birth of Jesus Christ

Saturday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m.

Cannon Chapel

Cost: Free

Observe Christmas Eve during this special Mass.

Christmas Eve Service

Saturday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 11 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church; Sanctuary

Cost: Free

Christmas Morning Worship and Toy Blessing

Sunday, Dec. 25, 11 a.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church; Sanctuary

Cost: Free