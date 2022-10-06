Season 4 of ‘Your Fantastic Mind’ premiering in spring 2023, earlier seasons airing in 200 markets nationwide

Your Fantastic Mind,” an Emmy-winning PBS television series partnership between the Emory Brain Health Center and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), is announcing a fourth season, set to air in spring 2023.

The news magazine-style show, first launched in January 2019, highlights patient stories and reports on pioneering science and clinical advances in the areas of neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, rehabilitation medicine and sleep medicine.

Season 2 and season 3 are now both in national syndication and have aired or are currently airing in more than 200 television markets and 43 states across the U.S., as well as in Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico.

The first three seasons of the show have featured researchers, experts and patients from Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, University of Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Rush University and more.

“Your Fantastic Mind” was accepted for nationwide distribution by the National Educational Telecommunications Association in 2021. It is broadcast in six of the nation’s top 10 television markets, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Since 2019, the show has been honored with seven Emmy awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter, including best TV series.

Please check your local listings for Season 4 air dates and times in spring 2023. Visit the “Your Fantastic Mind” website to stream full episodes and segments from the first three seasons.