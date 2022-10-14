Get ready to celebrate Emory’s Homecoming

Emory Homecoming 2022 is almost here — and there’s no shortage of activities happening on both the Atlanta and Oxford campuses! Student events start on Friday, Oct. 14, with events for students, families and alumni continuing through Homecoming and Reunion Weekend, Oct. 21-23.

The entire Emory community is invited to catch the annual Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon. Bring your family or friends and get a great view from the Emory Student Center or from the Quadrangle.

After the parade, be sure to stick around for the Homecoming Food and Music Festival, open to the entire Emory community. Swing by the Quadrangle starting at noon for delicious food trucks and free treats, learn from world-renowned chef Kevin Gillespie, experience the 2O36 Podcast Dome, and catch seven different music acts including performances from headliner Tai Verdes with guests Bea Miller, country duo Maddie & Tae, and pop-rock legends Orleans.

You can check out the entire schedule and snag a festival map here.

Student events

For students, Homecoming activities planned by the Student Programming Council will revolve around a “Swoopin’ Through the Decades” theme.

The annual Homecoming concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, will feature Swae Lee and Loud Luxury on McDonough Field. Doors open at 7 p.m., so gather your friends for the fun.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, show off your artistic talents by decorating your best “E” and entering the Student Alumni Association’s contest for best design. The Mark it with an E event will be happening on McDonough Plaza from 3:30–5:30 p.m. You can register for this event — and all of Homecoming’s festivities — here.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, join other Emory students at HocoFest on The Quad from 6–9 p.m. This talent showcase will feature students and alumni, plus refreshments, activities and more.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, take it Back to the 90s with SAA. Swing by McDonough Plaza from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. to listen to your favorite 90s-themed songs, grab some 90s snacks and get your themed t-shirt. You won’t want to miss this blast from the past, so register today.

The festivities keep going on Friday, Oct. 21, with Lullwater Day on the Clairmont campus. In addition to students, this event is open to alumni, families and community members and runs from 2–5 p.m. Lullwater Day is a revival of an old Homecoming tradition and celebrates the Emory community, history, nature and the stunning Lullwater Preserve. Due to conservation efforts, we’ve relocated this year’s event to the Clairmont Campus. Come out for a luxury garden party that includes a paint and sip, Coke bottle engraving, caricaturists, a live muralist, food, guided hikes through Lullwater and more.

And don’t forget about the Homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon. Come support student organizations, residence halls, sports teams and Greek life members as they walk through campus and end on the Quadrangle with their floats.

Fun for the whole family

What would Homecoming be without loved ones? Family Weekend for families of current Emory students will also take place during Homecoming Week, from Oct. 21-23.

First things first: Stop by the Family Weekend Welcome Table in the Emory Student Center on Friday, Oct. 21, from 1–4 p.m. for schedules, maps and Emory swag. Then, head to Lullwater Day starting at 2 p.m. on the Clairmont campus.

Start your Saturday morning with a workout and join the Emory Homecoming 5K. The race, which runs through Lullwater Preserve, begins at 8:30 with walk-up registration available from 7:30–8:15 a.m.

You can also catch the Emory Atlanta Creative Network’s Art, Architecture & Sustainability Tour at 10 a.m. on Saturday. You’ll get insight into Emory’s distinctive architecture, public art and environmentalism. Register here.

The Michael C. Carlos Museum will also be open with free admission for Emory alumni and families throughout the weekend. Docents will be in the galleries to answer any questions from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. You can find more information on the current exhibits here.

On the Oxford College campus, stop by the Family Weekend Welcome Program on Saturday from 10-10:30 a.m., then head to interest sessions from 10:30-11:15 a.m. There’s an annual picnic on the Quad from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., and an evening program at 7 p.m., among other events.

For a full list of Family Weekend activities, check out the Atlanta campus schedule and the Oxford campus schedule.

Alumni events

Emory loves welcoming alumni back home, so be sure to check out all of the Homecoming events. Whether you graduated recently or have been an alum for decades, there are also some special, alumni-only events planned.

Here is a sampling of events for alumni. View the full schedule and register for events online.

Graduate Alumni Mixer (Thursday at 6:30 p.m.): Stop by New Realm Brewing Co. to catch up with alumni from Goizeuta Business School, Emory University School of Law, Emory University School of Medicine, Rollins School of Public Health, Neil Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and Candler School of Theology.

Golden Alumni Brunch (Friday at 11:30 a.m.): Members for the Society of Corpus Cordis Aureum — alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago — are invited to a brunch with President Gregory L. Fenves at the Miller-Ward Alumni House.

Emory Global 60 Plus Network Cocktail Party (Friday at 6 p.m.): Alumni who are 60 or older are invited to the Miller-Ward Alumni House for an evening of cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, reconnection and reminiscing.

Candler Black Alumni and Student Mixer (Friday at 6:30 p.m.): Join alumni and current students for a happy hour at Ms. Icey’s Kitchen and Bar.

Emory Medical Alumni Reception (Friday at 6:30 p.m.): Come for drinks, dinner and more at the Piedmont Driving Club. Reunion classes will be seated together.

Emory Alumni Party on the Quad (Friday at 7:30 p.m.): Join Emory alumni from Atlanta and beyond for a night of great food, live music, bar offerings and more.

Undergraduate reunions (Friday at 7:30 p.m.): Head to the Emory Quadrangle to celebrate milestone reunions for the undergraduate Emory College, BBA and nursing classes of 1992, 1997, 2002, 2012 and 2017. Each class will have their own bar and lounge area.

50-Year SON Reunions (Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.): Come to the Emory Nursing Learning Center for a continental breakfast while catching up with former classmates and looking at photos from your time at Emory. Or join the Celebration Lunch with Dean Linda McCauley 79 MN for an elegant three-course lunch and champagne toast.

40th Reunion of Volunteer Emory and 20th Reunion of Community Building and Social Change Fellowship (Saturday at 10:30 a.m.): Head to the Emory Student Center, Multipurpose Rooms 101-103, to catch up with past participants over brunch.

Make time for athletics and the arts

Women’s volleyball will have two games at the Woodruff Physical Education Center on Friday, Oct. 21. They play St. Mary’s at 4 p.m. and Averett at 7 p.m. — but stick around for a happy hour between matches! On Saturday, Oct. 22, they take on Wooster College at 1 p.m.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams compete against BSU on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. And at 2 p.m., the men’s soccer team takes on Roanoke.

Spending time on the Oxford campus? Check out OxTheatre’s latest show, “She … Party of One (monologues written by, for, and about … her)” on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. or Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. It’s part of The She Series, which celebrates female-identifying playwrights and directors, and is directed by Nikki Toombs. Tickets are free but reservations are required, so grab yours here.

You can also catch the Emory Concert Choir Reunion on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. The concert starts at 8 p.m., but events for choir alumni start at noon. Reserve your free ticket for the concert.

Emory is ready to celebrate — make sure you’re ready, too, by viewing the full schedule (and registering) online.