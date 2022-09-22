Emory Healthcare moves to new system-wide electronic health record to advance patient experience and care

Emory Healthcare will migrate from Cerner’s electronic medical record to Epic’s integrated and comprehensive health care software, effective Oct. 1, 2022. With this progress, patients can expect to see an advanced patient experience and care team members will find more integration and alignment of services across the health care system.

Emory Healthcare’s long relationship with Cerner has been productive and served its patients and community well. Moving to Epic will allow the health system to align its hospitals and clinics onto one integrated, modernized platform — accelerating quality improvements, supporting best-in-class patient experiences and improving the electronic health record (EHR) experience for care team members. The collaboration with Epic will also improve Emory Healthcare’s ability to seamlessly share patient records and care information within Emory locations and across organizations, while offering optimal self-service options for patients.

“What excites us most about this transition to a fully integrated, unified clinical and billing system are the benefits to our patients, care team members and clinicians,” says Dane Peterson, interim CEO and current president and COO of Emory Healthcare. “We believe having all of our entities on one integrated platform will bring great value. Consistent with our Care Transformation Model, patients remain at the center of all of our decisions.”

Epic EHR will replace the health system’s numerous standalone software systems, as well as its legacy acute and ambulatory care billing systems. Moving to one integrated system will also accelerate improvements for scheduling, registration and precertification across the enterprise. Patients will have access to the MyChart patient portal, where they can check in electronically for appointments, request refills, message their providers, access self-scheduling and more.

“While the move to Epic represents a significant change, the long-term benefits of a unified billing and clinical system across the enterprise and improved integration are substantial,” says Sheila Sanders, chief information officer for Emory Healthcare. “Epic is a leading developer of comprehensive health care software and is used by numerous academic medical centers around the world.”

During go-live month in October, patients can be assured that the Emory Healthcare team will continue to deliver patient care with the same excellent standards. Patient safety and well-being remain the organization’s number one priority. The care team will continue to have full access to patient data during the change.

Emory Healthcare patients are advised to review the Epic Resource Center for instructions on how to sign up for the MyChart patient portal and what to expect with this change.