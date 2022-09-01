Dane Peterson to lead Emory Healthcare as interim CEO

ATLANTA – Dane C. Peterson, president and chief operating officer (COO) of Emory Healthcare, will serve as interim chief executive officer (CEO) of Emory Healthcare, effective Sept. 1, 2022. As interim CEO, he will be responsible for the overall performance of the Emory Healthcare enterprise and continue to hold the roles of president and COO.



“Dane is a dedicated and experienced leader whose many accomplishments across Emory Healthcare have prepared him to take on this critical role,” says Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves. “His knowledge and expertise will provide continuity across the health care enterprise, with a focus on our incredible physicians, care team members and staff who provide excellent, compassionate care to our patients and the communities in which we serve.”

Peterson joined Emory Healthcare in 2007 as COO of Emory Crawford Long Hospital, now known as Emory University Hospital Midtown, and was appointed CEO of the same hospital in 2012. In 2014, he was appointed Emory Healthcare Hospital Group President, and named COO of Emory Healthcare in 2018. In 2020, Peterson began his dual role of president and COO of Emory Healthcare, the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia.