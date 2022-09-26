Fall into the arts with October’s abundance of opportunities and events

With fall semester well underway, the Emory Arts calendar is packed with exciting events during October. Offerings include season openers from Emory’s resident theater company and music ensembles, guest lectures, film screenings and events at the Carlos Museum. As always, there is something for everyone, so take a break from midterms to enjoy some of what Emory has to offer.

Theater Emory

Theater Emory opens its 2022-23 season with “The Park: An Expressionist Fable,” running Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at the Campus Life Pavilion. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The piece is inspired by Frank Wedekind’s novella, "Mine HaHa: Or on the Bodily Education of Young Girls," and will incorporate the movement and musical talents of the cast. A dash of pageant wagon in an expressionist nightmare, “The Park” follows seven young women as they navigate their creative yet restrictive and mysterious education. The show is free and no tickets are required, but reservations are suggested.

Theater Emory opens the second show of its 2022-23 season at the end of the month with “Transmission in Advance of the Second Great Dying.” The show tells an epic tale of grief and global warming through the intersecting lives of earth’s human and nonhuman inhabitants in 2045. Together their journeys become transmissions of hope and loss against the backdrop of planetary collapse. The show runs Oct. 27- Nov. 6 at the Mary Gray Munroe Theater. Most performances are at 7:30 p.m., but a few are at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Musical performances

Several of Emory’s premier student ensembles will play their first concerts of the year in October. Emory Choirs perform their Fall Homecoming Concert Saturday, Oct, 22, at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m., the Emory Wind Ensemble presents its fall concert. The following weekend, the Emory University Symphony Orchestra presents its opening fall concert Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. All their concerts take place in the Emerson Concert Hall of the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts and are free. More information can be found on the Schwartz Center website.

Emory Jazz Combos return with the ever-popular Jazz on the Green series — free outdoor concerts on Patterson Green in front of the Schwartz Center. This month’s Jazz on the Green performances will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.

Emory also hosts a variety of visiting artists and ensembles in October. The Atlanta Master Chorale performs “In the Middle” at Emerson Concert Hall in the Schwartz Center on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Josh Perry, percussion tech, delivers a solo recital of four percussion pieces with electronic and multimedia Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 21, pianist David Kalhous delivers a solo recital at 6 p.m. featuring music by a variety of composers spanning three centuries. Both Perry and Kalhous’ recitals are at the Performing Arts Studio and admission is free.

Dance events

The Emory Dance Program welcomes guest artists the Urban Bush Women to campus this month. A collective of Black female dance artists led by visionary founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, the Urban Bush Women have been creating and performing dances that capture the spirit of African Diaspora dance since 1984. Anita Gonzalez, professor of performing arts and African American studies at Georgetown University, delivers the Friends of Dance Lecture “Singing Spirit in the Body: Urban Bush Women and Black Cultural Dance” in the Schwartz Dance Studio on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Urban Bush Women perform “Legacy + Lineage + Liberation” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20; Friday, Oct. 21; and Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Schwartz Dance Studio. Tickets are on sale now and more information can be found at the Schwartz Center website.

Films and lectures

Emory Cinematheque continues to present “Federico Fellini: A Centennial Celebration” throughout the month of October. Fellini was one of the greatest and the most internationally acclaimed Italian filmmakers of the 20th century, winning four Academy Awards for best foreign-language movie and several prizes at various film festivals including Cannes and Venice. These weekly film screenings of Federico Fellini’s work take place every Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in White Hall, Room 208. A full list of films can be found at the Emory Film and Media website.

In conjunction with Emory Cinematheque, the “Fellini and Fantasy” exhibition opens at the Carlos Museum in October. Materials on view include press clippings, correspondence and even original shooting scripts containing annotations and drawings by Federico Fellini, which reveal how the acclaimed director envisioned characters, scenes and even how he perceived himself. The exhibit is free to view with museum admission.

The Carlos Museum also hosts several events this month for Tibet Week, which runs Oct. 17-21. Highlights include an opening ceremony at 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, and a lecture by Sara McClintock, associate professor in the Department of Religion, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Both events will take place in Ackerman Hall. Additionally, anyone can stop by Ackerman Hall at any time during the week to watch the monks in residence from the Drepung Loseling Monastery construct the sand mandala of Akshobhya, the unshakeable victor for conflict resolution and peace.