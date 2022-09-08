Event highlights Emory’s engagement with India

With more than 160 faculty engaged in India-related work and the country being home to the university’s second-largest international student population, Emory-India engagement is deeply rooted and growing.

The Office of Global Strategy and Initiatives (GSI) recently hosted an event celebrating these thriving connections and welcoming Nikhil Singla, Delhi-based country director of Emory India Research and Education Innovation LLP, an overseas affiliate established in 2019 to foster impactful engagements addressing critical challenges in India and around the world.

“Since my appointment in early 2020, I’ve focused on expanding and nurturing Emory’s partner network in India and on supporting the Emory Vaccine Center’s strategic vision for India,” says Singla. “The event was a great opportunity to connect in-person with members of the Emory community from across disciplines. I look forward to building on these connections and working together to realize research, education and innovation opportunities in and with India.”

The event featured brief presentations that provided a sample of Emory’s diverse work in and with India. That work ranges from vaccine, diabetes and cancer research to the analysis of influences on public opinion during COVID-19, and from scholarship building on Emory’s world-renowned collection of Telegu manuscripts to the unique programming of the Emory Compassion Center, which draws on the university’s longstanding relationship with His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

“This was an opportunity for us to connect, engage and collectively think about the best ways to build on our achievements and strengths in India. We expect it to be the first of numerous conversations about our way forward,” says Philip Wainwright, vice provost for GSI.

GSI is committed to the support, promotion and expansion of Emory’s international engagement through coordinating creative global initiatives, fostering cross-unit collaboration and championing a culturally vibrant and diverse campus. Visit the GSI website to learn more about Emory in the world.

