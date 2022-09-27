Celebration of Faculty Eminence offers opportunities for recognition and reflection

Sixty-one newly tenured and promoted faculty, 39 named professors and four faculty members recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS) were honored Sept. 21 during the Celebration of Faculty Eminence 2022 at the Emory Student Center. The event’s speakers celebrated the honorees while noting Emory’s deep commitment to eminence.

Throughout the event, speakers defined the core dimensions of eminence: the opportunity to pursue research uninhibited by disciplinary boundaries, talented and diverse colleagues and students, collegiality and collaboration, the recruitment and retention of faculty as well as philanthropic support.

Those tenets were key points in the celebration’s opening video in which Dianne M. Stewart, Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of Religion and African American Studies; Kathryn Yount, Asa Griggs Candler Chair of Global Health; Ian A. McFarland, Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Theology; and Venkat Narayan, Ruth and O.C. Hubert Chair in Global Health and executive director of the Emory Global Diabetes Research Center, reflected on their own practices and experiences.

President Gregory L. Fenves, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Ravi V. Bellamkonda and Jonathan K. Layne 79B 79L, vice chair of the Board of Trustees and chair of the board’s Academic Affairs Committee, echoed the voices in the video.

“Emory is defined by you, our brilliant and dedicated faculty, who elevate our aspirations, our success and our mission to serve,” said Fenves, addressing inductees into the AAAS. “Now, each of you have set a standard for excellence… As accomplished scholars, as artists, as scientists, you are engaged teachers and mentors of the next generation, eager to guide and inspire our students, to see them flourish both here on campus and throughout their lives.”

Speaking to the newly tenured and promoted faculty, Bellamkonda drew attention to their potential impact on the university. “Now you are Emory. Emory’s future is determined by your actions, your scholarship, your mentorship of a junior colleague and the time you spend with our students.”

Layne, speaking to a number of Emory donors in attendance, picked up a thread from the opening video: “Named professorships are the highest academic award that we can bestow on the faculty member … and are the cornerstone on which many of our academic and research programs are built,” he said. “They allow faculty to explore novel ideas, which can lead to breakthroughs, advances and discoveries.”

The long-term effects of philanthropy are what Venkat Narayan spoke about in the opening video: “Fifteen years ago, if Emory had not invested in global health, our current footprint … would have been very limited.”

What does the investment in eminence mean to individual faculty members? As Ian McFarland also noted in the video, “[Donors] have the confidence that it’s going to be worthwhile, and that’s really inspiring.”

Sa’ed Atshan, PhD | Associate Professor of Anthropology

Dana Barr, PhD | Professor of Environmental Health

Ravi V. Bellamkonda, PhD | Professor of Biology

Gordon Berman, PhD | Associate Professor of Biology

Alexander Bolton, PhD | Associate Professor of Political Science

Karida Brown, PhD | Professor of Sociology

Rasheeta Chandler, PhD, RN, NP-BC, FAANP, FAAN | Associate Professor of Nursing

Cari Jo Clark, ScD, MPH | Associate Professor of Global Health

Christina Crawford, PhD | Associate Professor of Art History

David J. Cutler, PhD | Professor of Human Genetics

Musa W. Dube, PhD | Professor of New Testament

Laura Emmery, PhD | Associate Professor of Music

Jennifer C. Felger, PhD, MSc | Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

Aisha Finch, PhD | Associate Professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies

Seth Goss, PhD | Associate Professor of Japanese Linguistics

Ellen Gough, PhD | Associate Professor of Religion

Ilana Graetz, PhD | Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management

Jill Hamilton, PhD, RN, FAAN | Professor of Nursing

Joyce Ho, PhD | Associate Professor of Computer Science

Darren Lenard Hutchinson, JD | Professor of Law

Susan E. Hylen, PhD | Professor of New Testament

Samuel Jenness, PhD | Associate Professor of Epidemiology

Wei Jiang, PhD | Professor of Finance

David J. Katz, PhD | Associate Professor of Cell Biology

Dionysios Kavalieratos, PhD | Associate Professor of Family and Preventive Medicine

Yonggang Ke, PhD | Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering

Ross Knecht, PhD | Associate Professor of English

Katia Koelle, PhD | Professor of Biology

Matthew Lawrence, JD | Associate Professor of Law

Felipe Lobelo, MD, PhD | Associate Professor of Global Health

Malinda Maynor Lowery, PhD | Professor of History

Matthew Lyle, PhD | Associate Professor of Accounting

David Marriott, PhD | Professor of Philosophy

Nader Massarweh, PhD | Associate Professor of Surgery

Lauren McCullough, PhD, MSPH | Associate Professor of Epidemiology

Sameena Mulla, PhD | Associate Professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies

Stephen O’Connell, PhD | Associate Professor of Economics

Michael Leo Owens, PhD | Professor of Political Science

Chikako Ozawa-de Silva, DPhil | Professor of Anthropology

Mirko Paiardini, PhD | Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

Rohan Palmer, PhD | Associate Professor of Psychology

Miguel Rueda, PhD | Associate Professor of Political Science

Phillip Zhe Sun, PhD | Professor of Radiology and Imaging Sciences

Mehul Sutha, PhD | Associate Professor of Pediatrics

Beth Reingold, PhD | Professor of Political Science and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies

Jyothi Rengarajan, PhD | Professor of Medicine

Philip Santangelo, PhD | Professor of Biomedical Engineering

Effrosyni Seitaridou, PhD | Professor of Physics

Nicholas T. Seyfried, PhD | Professor of Biochemistry

Falguni Sheth, PhD | Professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies

Aaron Siegler, PhD, MHS | Associate Professor of Epidemiology

Alicia Kay Smith, PhD | Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics

Fred Smith Jr., JD | Professor of Law

Suhas Sridharan, PhD | Associate Professor of Accounting

Dietrich William Stout, PhD | Professor of Anthropology

Shakira Suglia, ScD, MS | Professor of Epidemiology

Yong Wan, PhD | Professor of Pharmacology and Chemical Biology

Whitney Wharton, PhD | Associate Professor of Nursing

Briana Woods-Jaeger, PhD | Associate Professor of Behavioral, Social and Health Education Sciences

Jens Wrammert, PhD | Associate Professor of Pediatrics

Hao Wu, MS, PhD | Professor of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics Sharon Horesh Bergquist, MD, FACP | Pam R. Rollins Professor of Medicine

Victor G. Corces, PhD | William P. Timmie Professor of Human Genetics

Jacobus Cornelis de Roode, PhD | Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of Biology

Musa W. Dube, PhD | William Ragsdale Cannon Distinguished Professor of New Testament

Christine Ekenga, PhD | Rollins Assistant Professor of Environmental Health

Matthew Charles Freeman, PhD | Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Environmental Health

Kali Nicole Gross, PhD | National Endowment for the Humanities Professor of African American Studies

Darren Lenard Hutchinson, JD | John Lewis Chair for Civil Rights and Social Justice

Thomas Jarrett, MD | Henry B. Tippie Professor of Medicine

Wei Jiang, PhD | Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Finance

Peng Jin, PhD | Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Human Genetics

Dean P. Jones, PhD | Dean’s Eminent Investigator

Kevin Michael Kalinsky, MD, MS | Louisa and Rand Glenn Family Chair in Breast Cancer Research

Jonathan Lyle Kaufman, MD | David Bankes Glass Multiple Myeloma Endowed Professorship

Sachin Kedar, Jr., MBBS, MD | Cyrus H. Stoner Endowed Professorship in Ophthalmology

Baek Kim, PhD, RPh | Schinazi Family Distinguished Professorship in Biomedical Research

Lauren Frederica Klein, PhD | Winship Distinguished Research Professor of English and Quantitative Theory and Methods

Allan I. Levey, MD, PhD | Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Neurology; Goizueta Foundation Endowed Chair for Alzheimer’s Disease Research

Valérie Iréne Loichot, PhD | Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of French and English

Malinda Maynor Lowery, PhD | Cahoon Family Professor of American History

Sara Joyce Markowitz, PhD | Winship Distinguished Research Professor of Economics

David Marriott, PhD | Charles T. Winship Professor of Philosophy

William Maffitt McDonald, MD | Reunette W. Harris Chair in Psychiatry

Shannon Leigh Meeks, MD | John and Elaine Mitchell Chair in Hemostasis

Razieh Nabi, PhD | Rollins Assistant Professor of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics

George R. Painter III, PhD | George R. Painter, III Distinguished Professor

Chrystal Mary Paulos, PhD | David H. Lawson, MD Professor for Cancer Research

Khalid Shibly Salaita, PhD | Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of Chemistry

William M. Shafer, PhD | Dean’s Eminent Investigator

Subhadra Shashidharan, MBBS | Kirk R. Kanter Chair of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery

Theodore A. Smith, PhD | Charles Howard Candler Professor of Divinity

Samuel J. Sober, PhD | Winship Distinguished Research Professor of Biology

Jessica B. Spencer, MD, MSc | Anne Winship Bates Leach Distinguished Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics and Reproductive Endocrinology

Eric John Sundberg, PhD | School of Medicine Endowed Professor of Biochemistry

Lena H. Ting, PhD | McCamish Foundation Distinguished Chair in Biomedical Engineering

Elizabeth Jane Tong, MD, MPH | Rollins Distinguished Clinician

Brian P. Vickery, MD | Marcus Professor in Pediatric Immunology

Yong Wan, PhD | School of Medicine Endowed Faculty Professor

Jennifer Johnson Zreloff, MD | Amy Rollins Kreisler Professor of Medicine Carlos del Rio, MD Executive Associate Dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System

Leon L. Haley Jr. MD Distinguished Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Emory University School of Medicine

Professor, Hubert Department of Global Health, Rollins School of Public Health

Co-Director, Emory Center for AIDS Research

Co-PI, Emory-CDC HIV Clinical Trials Unit and the Emory Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit Martha Albertson Fineman, JD Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law

Founding Director, Feminism and Legal Theory (FLT) Project

Founding Director, Vulnerability and the Human Condition Initiative (VHC) William H. Foege, MD, MPH Emeritus Presidential Distinguished Professor of International Health, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University Hank Klibanoff, MA James M. Cox Jr. Professor of Journalism, Emory College of Arts and Sciences

Professor of Practice, Creative Writing Program

Director, Georgia Civil Rights Cold Cases Project