Celebration of Faculty Eminence offers opportunities for recognition and reflection

Sixty-one newly tenured and promoted faculty, 39 named professors and four faculty members recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS) were honored Sept. 21 during the Celebration of Faculty Eminence 2022 at the Emory Student Center. The event’s speakers celebrated the honorees while noting Emory’s deep commitment to eminence.
Throughout the event, speakers defined the core dimensions of eminence: the opportunity to pursue research uninhibited by disciplinary boundaries, talented and diverse colleagues and students, collegiality and collaboration, the recruitment and retention of faculty as well as philanthropic support.
Those tenets were key points in the celebration’s opening video in which Dianne M. Stewart, Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of Religion and African American Studies; Kathryn Yount, Asa Griggs Candler Chair of Global Health; Ian A. McFarland, Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Theology; and Venkat Narayan, Ruth and O.C. Hubert Chair in Global Health and executive director of the Emory Global Diabetes Research Center, reflected on their own practices and experiences.
President Gregory L. Fenves, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Ravi V. Bellamkonda and Jonathan K. Layne 79B 79L, vice chair of the Board of Trustees and chair of the board’s Academic Affairs Committee, echoed the voices in the video.
“Emory is defined by you, our brilliant and dedicated faculty, who elevate our aspirations, our success and our mission to serve,” said Fenves, addressing inductees into the AAAS. “Now, each of you have set a standard for excellence… As accomplished scholars, as artists, as scientists, you are engaged teachers and mentors of the next generation, eager to guide and inspire our students, to see them flourish both here on campus and throughout their lives.”
Speaking to the newly tenured and promoted faculty, Bellamkonda drew attention to their potential impact on the university. “Now you are Emory. Emory’s future is determined by your actions, your scholarship, your mentorship of a junior colleague and the time you spend with our students.”
Layne, speaking to a number of Emory donors in attendance, picked up a thread from the opening video: “Named professorships are the highest academic award that we can bestow on the faculty member … and are the cornerstone on which many of our academic and research programs are built,” he said. “They allow faculty to explore novel ideas, which can lead to breakthroughs, advances and discoveries.”
The long-term effects of philanthropy are what Venkat Narayan spoke about in the opening video: “Fifteen years ago, if Emory had not invested in global health, our current footprint … would have been very limited.”
What does the investment in eminence mean to individual faculty members? As Ian McFarland also noted in the video, “[Donors] have the confidence that it’s going to be worthwhile, and that’s really inspiring.”
Carlos del Rio, MD Martha Albertson Fineman, JD William H. Foege, MD, MPH Hank Klibanoff, MA
