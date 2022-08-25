Emory School of Nursing achieves Center of Excellence designation for outstanding dedication to student learning and professional development

The Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing has been recognized for the 2022-2027 term as a Center of Excellence by the National League for Nursing (NLN) for “creating environments that enhance student learning and professional development.”

Emory School of Nursing’s commitment to student learning goes beyond rigorous curriculum. Guided by a diverse group of highly qualified staff and faculty, they learn hands-on skills with extensive academic practice partnerships and service-learning opportunities across local and global settings.

Working nurses also have access to advanced practice degree and certificate programs as well as continuing education opportunities through the Emory Nursing Experience, a partnership with Emory Healthcare nursing education.

“Today’s students must be equipped for the current needs facing the health of the nation and be prepared for the increasing integration of technology throughout the health care industry in the coming years,” says Linda McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, dean of the School of Nursing. “We aim to not only address the critical shortage of nurses but make sure our students are uniquely qualified to lead the future of nursing.”

NLN president and CEO Beverly Malone, PhD, RN, FAAN, says, “NLN Centers of Excellence help raise the bar for all nursing programs by role modeling visionary leadership and environments of inclusive excellence that nurture the next generation of a strong and diverse nursing workforce to advance the health of the nation and the global community.”

Since 2004, the NLN has invited nursing schools and programs to apply to achieve Center of Excellence designation, based on their ability to demonstrate in concrete, measurable terms their sustained excellence in faculty development, nursing education research, student learning and professional development, and academic progression in nursing.

Formal recognition of this honor will occur during the 2022 NLN Summit Sept. 28-30.

About the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

Emory University's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing produces nurse leaders who are transforming healthcare through science, education, practice, and policy. Graduates go on to become national and international leaders in patient care, public health, government, research, and education. Others become qualified to seek certification as nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives. The doctor of nurse practice program trains nurse anesthetists and advanced leaders in healthcare administration. The school also maintains a PhD program in partnership with Emory's Laney Graduate School. For more information, visit nursing.emory.edu.

About the National League for Nursing

Dedicated to excellence in nursing, the National League for Nursing is the premier organization for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education. The NLN offers professional development, networking opportunities, testing services, nursing research grants, and public policy initiatives to its nearly 45,000 individual and 1,100 institutional members, which include nursing education programs across the spectrum of higher education and health care organizations. Learn more at NLN.org.