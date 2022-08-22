Photos: Emory’s first-year students move in

Aug. 22, 2022

Most of Emory’s first year students moved into their campus homes for the 2022-23 school year over the weekend — Oxford College students arrived Friday and Emory College of Arts and Sciences students on Saturday, joining others who arrived last week for pre-orientation programs. 

Some moments were exciting and others were bittersweet, but they were all made better by the hundreds of staff and student volunteers on hand for whatever was needed. Thanks to all who made move-in possible and helped make the students’ first days at Emory great.

