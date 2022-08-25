Soccer star Megan Rapinoe to deliver keynote address at Emory’s Carter Town Hall

Two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe will deliver the keynote address at Emory University’s 41st Carter Town Hall, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.

The Carter Town Hall began in 1982 when former U.S. President Jimmy Carter became an Emory University Distinguished Professor. For 38 consecutive years, Carter himself was the keynote speaker, offering his wit and wisdom in response to student questions. Now, the time-honored tradition gives first-year students an opportunity to engage in interactive dialogue with international thought leaders.

“Megan Rapinoe stands in a class all her own as an athlete and advocate,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “She has dedicated herself to racial justice, LGBTQ rights, and gender equity, and helped to reshape the understanding, and the reality, of unequal pay for women in professional sports. I am thrilled that she will be sharing her insights and experiences with Emory’s first-year students, and answering their questions, during our annual Carter Town Hall. It will be an unforgettable experience for all involved.”

"We are proud to have Megan Rapinoe, a true champion on and off the pitch, at the Carter Town Hall this year," says Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center. "Through her advocacy, character and actions, Megan shares with President Carter and Mrs. Carter the role of a true human rights defender. I hope Emory University students will be inspired by her words and continue this legacy of compassion and commitment long into the future."

Rapinoe is one of the most decorated athletes in women’s soccer history and has been a vocal leader on and off the field.

She helped lead the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team to the 2019 Women’s World Cup championship, scoring some of the biggest goals of the tournament. She took home the World Cup’s top honors — the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball — for being the top scorer and the best player in the tournament.

In addition to Rapinoe's many athletic accomplishments, she supports multiple LGBTQIA+ organizations, including the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN) and Athlete Ally. She also advocates for pay equity and her efforts contributed to a historic agreement reached in May for the U.S. Soccer Federation to pay the national men's and women's soccer teams equally.

Rapinoe received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022. She was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People and she is a New York Times bestselling author.