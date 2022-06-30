Rashard Johnson named CEO of Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care

Following an extensive national search, Rashard Johnson has been named chief executive officer for Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital. He will begin his new role on Aug. 22, 2022.

Johnson joins Emory Healthcare from Advocate Aurora Health in Chicago, where he is president of Advocate Trinity and South Suburban Hospitals. In this role, he oversees the strategic direction and operation of Advocate Trinity’s 205-bed hospital and provides executive leadership over Advocate South Suburban Hospital’s 230-bed hospital and support services, physicians, team members and building facilities. Johnson also leads the development and implementation of market growth strategies, as well as tactical plans to achieve high-quality, cost-effective patient care and operational excellence for both hospitals.

“Rashard’s extensive experience leading hospitals within integrated health care organizations and engaging care teams and the community will be a tremendous asset to Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care,” says Bryce Gartland, MD, Emory Healthcare Hospital Group President. “We look forward to working with him to further Emory Healthcare’s mission and commitment to improve lives and provide hope to the patients and communities we serve.”

At Emory, Johnson will oversee the 451-bed Emory Decatur Hospital located in Decatur as well as the 100-bed Emory Hillandale Hospital located in Lithonia, hospitals well known for their services in maternity/women’s health, heart and vascular, cancer, orthopaedics, surgical weight loss, gastroenterology and more. Additionally, he will oversee the 76-bed Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital, located in downtown Decatur, a specialty-care hospital designed to care for patients with serious medical conditions that require intense, specialized treatment for an extended period of time.

“Emory Healthcare is a world-renowned comprehensive academic health system with a history of delivering unparalleled care to patients and improving the future of health care,” says Johnson. “I'm humbled and honored to join the Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital leadership teams as we enhance the health of the communities we're so fortunate to serve.”

Prior to his stint at Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson served as vice president of operations and chief operating officer for the north Houston market at St. Luke’s Health in Houston, a Catholic Health Initiatives affiliate. In this capacity, he provided executive leadership for three hospitals with 276 beds and 12 outpatient care centers. Johnson previously held leadership roles at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Jackson Health System in Miami and the Miami Veteran Affairs Healthcare System.

Nationally, Johnson is a recognized leader who actively participates in numerous organizations including the National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE), the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Young Presidents Organization (YPO), the YMCA and the March of Dimes.

Johnson has an M.S. in health services administration and a B.S. in health sciences/health services administration from the University of Central Florida. He has also completed executive education at Cornell University.