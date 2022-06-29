Emory physicians well represented in Atlanta magazine’s 2022 'Top Doctors' list

More than 40% of physicians recognized in the 2022 "Top Doctors" issue of Atlanta magazine are physicians within Emory Healthcare, Emory Healthcare Network, Emory medical staff, or faculty of Emory University School of Medicine. The July issue of Atlanta magazine can be found on newsstands, while magazine subscribers should have received their issue at home.

This year, 463 Emory physicians made the "Top Doctors" list out of 1,097 doctors named in the publication. With Emory physicians making up 42% of the list, that’s more than any other health system in metro Atlanta. Patients can find these doctors practicing at Emory Healthcare hospitals and in more than 250 provider locations throughout the metro Atlanta area.

"We are proud of our physicians, who demonstrate compassionate care and deliver transformative medicine across a wide range of specialties at Emory," says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. "Congratulations to those who were nominated by their physician peers as a leader in their area of expertise and recognized in the 2022 ‘Top Doctors’ list."

To compile this year’s list of "Top Doctors," Professional Research Services (PRS) firm, based in Troy, Michigan, conducted an online peer-reviewed survey of all licensed physicians in the metro-Atlanta area. Physicians were asked to nominate fellow physicians whom they deemed to be the best in their fields of practice. More than 10,000 votes were cast honoring excellence in all fields of medicine. Nominations were then screened, verified and reviewed by PRS. Doctors cannot pay to be considered or selected for this list.