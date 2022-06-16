Video: Reflecting on Juneteenth

June 16, 2022

On June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that enslaved people were now free and the war was over. As Emory joins the nation in commemorating Juneteenth, community members reflect on the importance of the holiday.  

